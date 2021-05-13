South Middleton School District may consider hiring a social worker

South Middleton School District may hire a social worker to help staff address a dip in attendance, a rise in anxiety and a five-fold increase in the number of students identified as being from transient homes.
The social worker position is included as a line-item in the preliminary budget for 2021-22, which may come up for a vote during the regular school board meeting next Monday.
Director of Student Services Alex Smith briefed the board’s safety and security committee Wednesday on several indicators that support the need for a districtwide social worker.
Drop in attendance
Student attendance at the secondary level has dropped 4% this school year compared to pre-COVID levels in 2018-19. Attendance at Boiling Springs High School went from 94% to 90%, while attendance at Yellow Breeches Middle School went from 95% to 91%.
This dip in attendance is related to conditions that exist due to COVID-19, Smith said. “The middle school and high school buildings had the most disruption of back-and-forth between synchronous and asynchronous instruction.”
South Middleton started the current school year with students in grades 6-12 in a hybrid model of instruction. These students were divided into an A group and B group that alternate between in-person instruction two days a week and remote instruction three days a week.
The pandemic made the situation worse for students who were already having difficulty staying connected and engaged in school, Smith said. “COVID was the last straw.”
On April 12, South Middleton switched from the hybrid model to four-days a week of in-person instruction for students in grades 6-12. However, Smith has yet to see a rebound in the attendance rate among high school and middle school students.
Student attendance has held steady at 95-96% among students at the W.G. Rice Elementary School and Iron Forge Elementary School. South Middleton started the current year with K-5 students in the classroom five days a week. The only exception was over the winter holidays when COVID cases spiked and the district had to switch to remote instruction for all its students.
High anxiety
Last fall, the district conducted a wellness screening of middle school and high school students to determine the level of anxiety students felt during COVID compared to pre-pandemic historical averages for grades 6-12.
Before COVID, 13% of secondary students reported an “elevated” level of anxiety while 11% reported a “highly elevated” level of anxiety for a total of about 24%.
The number of high school students experiencing some measure of anxiety increased to 30% last fall. Broken down, 28% of students last fall reported an “elevated” level of anxiety while 2% reported a “highly elevated” level of anxiety.
Among middle school students, overall anxiety increased from 24% in prior years to 34% last fall. Broken down, 28% of students last fall reported an “elevated” level of anxiety while 6% reported a “highly elevated” level of anxiety.
For middle school and high school, South Middleton relies on the Screen for Child Related Anxiety Disorders or SCARED. This method asks secondary students to rate how warning signs or indicators apply to them. For its elementary schools, South Middleton relies on the Social Skills Rating System where teachers observe and rate the behavioral patterns observed in students.
While the district has seen increases in the anxiety level of secondary students, elementary students at both Rice and Iron Forge are experiencing less anxiety, according to the district.
Historically, 70% of South Middleton students in grades K-5 fall “within normal limits” of the warning signs and indicators measured by the SSRS. Another 19% of students are classified as having “elevated” signs and indicators, while 11% are classified as having “highly elevated” signs and indicators.
South Middleton conducted a wellness screening of elementary students last fall and this spring. At Iron Forge, the ratio of students “within normal limits” ranged from 75 to 78% while the ratio of students showing “elevated” levels was 15-16%; “highly elevated” levels were 7-9%.
At Rice elementary, 78% of students were “within normal limits” following both the fall and spring wellness screenings. The portion of students experiencing “elevated” levels was 14-15% while the portion of “highly elevated” cases was about 7-8%.
Transient students
A five-fold increase in the number of students identified as being from transient homes is also driving the need for a social worker, Smith said. In 2018, there were about three students within the district that fit this description. This year, there are 15 students.
Smith described these students as either being homeless and living in a shelter or being shuffled among different locations depending on their circumstances.
“When they go home at night, they don’t have their own bed to sleep in,” Smith said. “They don’t have a room to themselves.” The place they are staying at is not a residence owned or rented by their family or guardian.
It’s hard to say whether the five-fold increase is due to greater efficiency in identifying students or actual economic and social conditions, Smith said. “Every case is unique. I would have to look further into the trend.”
The position
School board members could vote next Monday on preliminary budget approval. At that point, the fiscal plan would be put on display for public review prior to a vote on final adoption scheduled for June 21.
The social worker position is only a proposed line-item within the budget. If approved by the board, the hope is to fill the position by the start of the new school year in late August.
The district needs to find out why some students lack a passion or a connection with school before work could begin to remove barriers and bridge gaps, Smith said.
The social worker would be “the glue” between the school, home and community, he said. “This person would be an expert in local resources to help establish community partnerships and help families connect to those partnerships. There will be a learning curve to establish all that knowledge. However, there’s no time like the present to start this.”
Aside from building partnerships external to the school district, the social worker would serve on the student assistance team of each school building and would be a member of a group tasked with developing a student attendance improvement plan, Smith said.
While there has been talk of using COVID relief money to pay for this position, there is a risk involved in relying on short-term grant money to fund what should be a long-term position, Smith said. “What we are trying to put into place are not Band-Aids to resolve some learning loss or mental health needs. We are trying to establish a system that is pervasive K-12 so that when students have needs, there is support for them.”
