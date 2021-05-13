South Middleton School District may consider hiring a social worker

The social worker position is only a proposed line-item within the budget. If approved by the board, the hope is to fill the position by the start of the new school year in late August.

The district needs to find out why some students lack a passion or a connection with school before work could begin to remove barriers and bridge gaps, Smith said.

The social worker would be “the glue” between the school, home and community, he said. “This person would be an expert in local resources to help establish community partnerships and help families connect to those partnerships. There will be a learning curve to establish all that knowledge. However, there’s no time like the present to start this.”

Aside from building partnerships external to the school district, the social worker would serve on the student assistance team of each school building and would be a member of a group tasked with developing a student attendance improvement plan, Smith said.

While there has been talk of using COVID relief money to pay for this position, there is a risk involved in relying on short-term grant money to fund what should be a long-term position, Smith said. “What we are trying to put into place are not Band-Aids to resolve some learning loss or mental health needs. We are trying to establish a system that is pervasive K-12 so that when students have needs, there is support for them.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.