South Middleton School District may consider hiring a communications/safety specialist for COVID-19 response

South Middleton School District may use federal grant money to hire a safety and communications specialist to build community relations and to help coordinate its response this school year to COVID-19.

The school board has yet to decide on the proposal to use about $110,000 of the $173,012 the district has received in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money.

District administrators are in the early stages of developing a job description for the position that might come up for a board vote before the end of October, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. The starting salary of $65,000 accounts for most of the $110,000 while the remaining balance is for benefits, he said.

The district would use ESSER money to fund the first year of this position, Strine said. The hope is that the district could enter into a partnership with South Middleton Township to fund subsequent years, he said.

Recent surveys have identified a need for better communication between the district and its families, Strine said. The district and township have the same geography and could mutually benefit from having a shared specialist in safety and communications, said Strine, who outlined the job duties.