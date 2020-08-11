South Middleton School District may consider hiring a communications/safety specialist for COVID-19 response

South Middleton School District may use federal grant money to hire a safety and communications specialist to build community relations and to help coordinate its response this school year to COVID-19.
The school board has yet to decide on the proposal to use about $110,000 of the $173,012 the district has received in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money.
District administrators are in the early stages of developing a job description for the position that might come up for a board vote before the end of October, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. The starting salary of $65,000 accounts for most of the $110,000 while the remaining balance is for benefits, he said.
The district would use ESSER money to fund the first year of this position, Strine said. The hope is that the district could enter into a partnership with South Middleton Township to fund subsequent years, he said.
Recent surveys have identified a need for better communication between the district and its families, Strine said. The district and township have the same geography and could mutually benefit from having a shared specialist in safety and communications, said Strine, who outlined the job duties.
The specialist would be tasked with monitoring all the health and safety regulations and recommendations being handed down by state and federal agencies. The person would communicate any changes to the school district, school board and community.
The specialist would also seek out grant opportunities and write grants that could benefit the district, township or both. Lastly, the person would produce content spotlighting the work being done in the district and the township.
ESSER funds can be used to support programs that improve COVID-19 preparedness and response, purchase educational technology and provide staff and students with mental health services and support.
The board last week approved the creation of the extra-duty position of district health coordinator at the cost of $15,000 in ESSER funds. Under this contract, a district nurse will be selected to be the liaison between the district doctor and district pandemic coordinator, Strine said. The nurse will offer leadership support in every district building, provide wellness programs for faculty and staff and assist in the flow of information on COVID-19 between the district and families, he said.
The school board convened a meeting Monday during which the safety and security committee reviewed a wish-list of other proposed uses of ESSER fund money. Aside from the specialist and health coordinator positions, the list sets aside $36,594.45 for social and emotional well-being initiatives for district staff and $11,417.55 for travel cases for Chromebooks issued to Yellow Breeches Middle School students.
The district has also received about $202,799 in CARES Act grant funding. The committee Monday reviewed the following list of proposed uses for that money:
- $89,670 for Apple iPads for the W.G. Rice Elementary School
- $25,604.75 for iPad cases and warranty
- $15,960 for a technology management license
- $8,977.29 for room storage and charging carts for the iPads
- $4,485.60 for headphones for elementary students.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
