South Middleton School District hosts online auction to help at-risk students

South Middleton School District is hosting an online auction this week to raise money for its iMpact program at Yellow Breeches Middle School.
The program identifies students who are academically capable, but have low school engagement and connectivity, said Alex Smith, a district psychologist who is managing the auction. The program’s goal is to help students build self-confidence, resilience, a sense of community support and a connection to the district through a variety of learning opportunities, he said.
Money raised from the auction will help fund adventure-based and service-based opportunities such as rock climbing, canoeing, hiking and field trips for the students to volunteer in support of Project SHARE.
Bidding on the 66 items opened Monday and will continue until noon on Sunday. Like any other online auction, whoever has the highest bid at the end claims the item.
To participate, people need to go to the auction website at www.32auctions.com/iMPACT_SMSD_2020 and register to be an eligible bidder, Smith said. “We will contact the winners of each item to set up the details for a pickup. Right now, we are looking at a drive-thru type of pickup at the middle school on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m.”
That event is subject to change due to COVID-19. Smith said any changes would be posted on the school district website at www.smsd.us.
Many of the items up for sale were handcrafted and donated by local residents or by family members of school professionals, Smith said. Other items include gift cards, yoga lessons and themed gift baskets.
In the past, an in-person silent auction featuring holiday-themed items was held in conjunction with an Empty Bowls event to raise money for the iMpact program.
But this year, social distancing restrictions, brought on by COVID-19, forced organizers to postpone the Empty Bowls event and to change the auction to an online platform, Smith said. The pandemic has made it more challenging to reach out and stay in touch with students at risk of disconnecting themselves from school, he said.
Before COVID-19, iMpact had a daily classroom component where students in grades 6-8 met with teacher Susan Reutter to pursue career exploration and to learn study skills, how to set goals, overcome adversity and stay motivated.
The pandemic forced South Middleton to start the school year in a hybrid model of instruction before switching over to fully remote in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Smith credits Reutter for her hard work and ingenuity in trying to stay connected with her students. “She may not be with them in person, but her spirit is so inspirational,” Smith said.
“We are looking for creative ways to reach the students,” he said. “We can’t force them to log-on and do the type of synchronous Zoom sessions.”
The opportunities funded by the online auction expand the range of learning beyond the classroom. For example, a rock climbing trip could serve as an incentive for a student to attend classes and turn their assignments in on time, Smith said. For another student, that same trip could be an opportunity to develop their social and emotional skills by overcoming adversity with peer and adult support they have come to trust, he said.
