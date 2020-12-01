South Middleton School District hosts online auction to help at-risk students

South Middleton School District is hosting an online auction this week to raise money for its iMpact program at Yellow Breeches Middle School.

The program identifies students who are academically capable, but have low school engagement and connectivity, said Alex Smith, a district psychologist who is managing the auction. The program’s goal is to help students build self-confidence, resilience, a sense of community support and a connection to the district through a variety of learning opportunities, he said.

Money raised from the auction will help fund adventure-based and service-based opportunities such as rock climbing, canoeing, hiking and field trips for the students to volunteer in support of Project SHARE.

Bidding on the 66 items opened Monday and will continue until noon on Sunday. Like any other online auction, whoever has the highest bid at the end claims the item.

To participate, people need to go to the auction website at www.32auctions.com/iMPACT_SMSD_2020 and register to be an eligible bidder, Smith said. “We will contact the winners of each item to set up the details for a pickup. Right now, we are looking at a drive-thru type of pickup at the middle school on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m.”