South Middleton School District has new procedure to screen course material

South Middleton School District has a new procedure to screen whether supplemental course material is age/grade appropriate.

Superintendent James Estep briefed the public Monday on a directive he issued to teachers following the posting April 22 of a video for a fifth-grade class unit on world mythology.

Teachers routinely post information on the Google Classroom platform so that students and parents can review materials ahead of upcoming assignments, Estep said. In this case, the 10-minute video detailed the origins of mythology.

“It was put up on a Friday to be used the following week,” Estep said. “A parent reviewed it and emailed us to say this doesn’t seem right for this grade level. We agreed, so it was taken down.

“It was in how the material was presented,” he said. “The video selected was really meant to target a high school-aged student. It was age inappropriate.”

Estep said he became aware of the situation on April 23. By that time, school administrators had already taken down the video either late on Friday or early on Saturday before it could be used in the classroom.

“In doing my homework after the fact, I found that folks were trying to look for resources to address the content of that unit,” Estep said. “I view this as an error, simply through a lack of a detailed dive on what they were posting. Our staff is working under a tremendous amount of pressure. They don’t always have every single resource that they need because it can be restricted by budget issues. I commend them for trying to go out and get other things to help enhance the teaching.”

The error with the video prompted Estep to come up with a possible solution. “I put out an email to staff to make sure errors like these don’t happen in the future,” he said. “I advised the faculty that as they move forward, there is a relatively simple way to approach this.”

Estep directed each teacher to thoroughly review supplemental material to determine if it is age/grade appropriate.

“If there’s anything within that content that puts a question in your mind, review it a second time with your building principal,” Estep said. “If, between the two of you, you deem that the content would indeed enhance the instruction or the topic, you can then come up with a plan for utilizing it to submit to the board’s curriculum committee through a briefing form. It can then be added for discussion at a committee meeting.”

Board member Shannon Snyder supported the new screening process. “It is important for our students and our community to know that it is being monitored,” she said.

On March 7, Letty McDonough, a local resident, asked school board members to look deeper into the use of the Generation Genius website as an online resource that provides educational videos to science teachers in the district.

The website includes information that the science videos are produced in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association, McDonough said. In reviewing the NSTA website, she said that one of the goals of the organization’s strategic plan is an emphasis in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom.

Following her request, the board cast two tie votes that effectively put Generation Genius in limbo until board members and district administrators could examine the videos more closely.

Two weeks later, on March 21, board members voted 8-0 to allow the use of Generation Genius after an analysis found that the ideology of the website backers has not filtered into the content of the videos.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

