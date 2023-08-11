South Middleton School District is on the verge of launching a major effort to assess the potential impact of an anticipated enrollment surge.

Superintendent Kevin O’Donnell Jr. briefed school board members Monday on what could be a multi-year process to align staffing and space requirements to population growth that could add almost 750 students to the district by 2032.

“This is not meant to be a deep dive,” O’Donnell said, referring to the briefing. “This is the first of many conversations that we’re going to need to engage in as a district.

“I’m not saying right now that the district needs to go out and build,” he added. “But we do need to manage and make sure, from an efficiency standpoint, that we have the structure and that we are using our spaces appropriately to not only meet the needs of today, but to plan for the needs of tomorrow.”

For now, O’Donnell recommended the district hire an architectural firm to study the functional capacity of each of its four school buildings. He also suggested board members discuss the early steps of the major effort at upcoming facilities committee meetings.

The next such meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, at 6:45 p.m. in the board room of the district administrative wing at Iron Forge Elementary School.

Enrollment study

In March, board members hired PowerSchool Analytics to examine the impact of residential development in South Middleton Township on district enrollment. The township and district share the same geography.

During the spring, the consultant worked with township officials to gather data on proposed and ongoing housing projects. The result was an enrollment study that included projections out to 2032.

The study looked at projects based on the number and type of dwelling units included on plans submitted by developers. The data was interpreted using both a conservative model and a moderate model.

The conservative model assumes that market conditions would force developers to build out projects over a longer period of time resulting in fewer units being completed, O’Donnell said. He added the moderate model assumes no dip in the market and a more robust pace of construction.

Based on calculations, over the next 10 years, the township can expect the completion of about 2,322 dwelling units under the moderate model or about 2,077 units under the conservative model. The types of dwellings break down as follows:

• Moderate model: 481 single family detached units, 629 single family attached units and 1,212 apartments.

• Conservative model: 444 single family detached units, 581 single family attached units and 1,052 apartments

In his briefing to the board, O’Donnell compared actual enrollment data from 2022 with estimates projected out three years, five years and 10 years. In 2022, enrollment was 2,171 students.

At three years, this total could increase by about 120 students under the conservative model and about 216 students under the moderate model yielding an estimate of 2,291 and 2,387 students, respectively.

Just two years later, at the five-year mark, PowerSchool estimates total enrollment could climb to 2,415 under the conservative model and 2,536 under the moderate model. This represents an increase of 244 or 365 students, respectively.

Finally, the consultant found that enrollment at the 10-year mark could be about 2,656 students under the conservative model and 2,919 students under the moderate model. This could mean a gain of 485 or 748 students, respectively from 2022 to 2032.

Different effects

But there are other factors to weigh beyond the sheer number of additional students. Recent years have seen a large increase in the number of South Middleton students that require special education services or multi-lingual learning assistance, O’Donnell said. He noted that’s a consideration because space used for a typical classroom would then have to be used for small group instruction.

At the same time, the district is preparing to roll out a new curriculum model that would encourage students to pursue a career pathway as early as middle school, O’Donnell said.

Beyond a call for additional teachers, any increase in enrollment would impact other operations such as food service and transportation.

“It’s more than just classrooms,” O’Donnell said. “How many students can we get through the lunch lines? How many new bus runs? In a very short period, the district is going to have an increase in students. The decisions we make in the very near-term are going to have an impact. We can’t do that overnight. It’s not going to happen in a year. It’s not going to happen in two years. This will take a period of time. We need to look at all facilities because everything could potentially be on the table.”

On top of all that, the district has to address aging infrastructure. Last September, the McClure Company of Harrisburg issued a report on the condition of district site features, interior and exterior structures as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

The report identified nine “critical” projects that, in total, range from $10 million to $14 million. The company defined “critical” as being “extremely worn or damaged.”

McClure report also identified 18 “poor” projects meaning work that should be done within the next two to four years. The total estimates for the “poor” projects range from $8.8 million to just over $12 million.

In response, school board members earlier this year floated $8 million in bonds to address such projects as an HVAC overhaul at Yellow Breeches Middle School and restroom renovations at Boiling Springs High School.

Budget worries

Just in the short-term, the district is looking at an enrollment increase equivalent to 10 more classrooms of students, board member Tony Lucido said during the briefing Monday. “If we’re going to be proactive about this, it would be very helpful to see the most basic budgetary projections.”

If the housing projections are anywhere close to being accurate, the district is in for a tsunami of new enrollment, Lucido said. “We’re simply not going to be able to deal with it. It’s prudent planning right now to start wrapping our minds around what the implications are budget-wise.”

Board member Jim Decker asked whether the architect could provide projections on tax revenue.

In response, O’Donnell said, the architect is not going to know the year-to-year changes in the total assessed value of properties within the district.

He added, however, district administrators are working on a strategy where projections could be made based on historical data on how much the tax base has grown.

In the future, state lawmakers may look at changing the funding formula used to calculate the annual subsidies districts receive for basic and special education, O’Donnell said. “There is no provision in the formula to address districts that are increasing in population.”

There also talk in Harrisburg about reinstating the PlanCon process where districts could pursue partial reimbursement from the state for the upfront costs of renovation or new construction, O’Donnell said. “All of that would help expenses.”

Beyond facilities, there’s the need for South Middleton to compete with other districts to attract quality personnel, board member Terry Draper said.

O’Donnell agreed, saying his administration plans to work on a master plan to not only review staffing projections, but to develop new strategies to recruit and retain talented and committed individuals within the parameters of the available space and what the district can afford.