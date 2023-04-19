South Middleton School Board Monday approved advertising a proposed $45.4 million budget for 2023-24 that includes a 4.1% real estate tax increase.

Final adoption is scheduled for June 5.

The proposed budget would raise the tax rate 0.4845 mills to 12.3022 mills.

Based on the median property value for the district, the owner of a home assessed at $206,000 could expect to pay an additional $99.80 per year.

The budget includes $100,000 more in special education funding to meet the demands of an enrollment increase and a changing student demographic, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said.

Enrollment from last April is up by 126 students with 55 having special education needs and 59 requiring English language learner services, he told board members Monday.

The budget includes a new music teacher to help increase the number of elective courses offered to students, O’Donnell said. It also includes funds for four varsity and junior varsity coaching positions for the newly established girls wrestling team, he said.

Other new positions in the budget are a girls’ golf coach, a part-time secretarial position and a full-time maintenance worker to be hired in December.

The budget would retain the job opening of supervisor of school safety/security officer but with a condition. “Prior to posting and hiring that position, we will consider grant funding,” O’Donnell said. The job would combine administrative duties with routine patrols of school district property.

As an administrator, the supervisor/security officer would work full-time out of the district office and report to the assistant to the superintendent. The officer would manage the safety and security plans for the district along with its emergency response procedures.

In the officer role, he or she would patrol school district buildings and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal activity, access to restricted areas and theft or vandalism. The job description allows the security officer to interview, detain and hold serious offenders until police arrive.

Typically, the board approves a preliminary budget in May followed by final approval in June. A fiscal plan must be finalized before the July 1 start of the fiscal year.

This year, preliminary approval is taking place a month early so that the public has more time to review the budget before final adoption.