South Middleton school district budget deficit nearly doubles due to COVID-19 fallout

Not only is the pandemic hurting projections for next year, but there is uncertainty about the ultimate effect COVID-19 may have on the bottom-line for the current year. The way the tax is collected South Middleton has six more months of earned income tax revenue to account for in fiscal year 2019-20.

Based on March and April unemployment claims, the district is bound to see the impact sooner than later, board member Stacey Knavel said. The question remains how many small businesses could survive the loss of two months of revenue, she said.

“Whether this is long-term or short-term depends on what the recovery looks like,” Knavel said. If there is consumer confidence, people could return to businesses and restaurants within a month. Otherwise, there will be more caution. Without a vaccine, the possibility exists of another wave of COVID-19 later in the year, she said.

Other impacts

Economic fallout from the pandemic may also impact real estate tax revenue. There have been press reports where up to one-third of renters were unable to make their monthly payment in early April, Knavel said. If that continues, it would be difficult for some landlords statewide to pay their school real estate tax bill.