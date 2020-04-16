South Middleton school district budget deficit nearly doubles due to COVID-19 fallout

South Middleton School District is facing a budget deficit next year that is almost double what it was just six weeks ago due, in large part, to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The projected shortfall for 2020-21 went from $905,972 in early March to about $1.7 million in mid-April. The school board has until June 30 to adopt a final balanced budget for next year.
“Back in the beginning of March, it was reasonable and we felt like we had some options,” said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations. She briefed board members Tuesday during a budget workshop.
The maximum tax increase of 2.6%, allowed under Act 1, could generate about $526,186 in new real estate tax revenue, Weber said. This would have reduced the earlier projection of $905,972 to a deficit of $379,786 giving the district greater flexibility to balance the budget without too many changes to the education program.
“This month, I can tell you, that scenario just blew up,” Weber told board members. “It makes me nervous that we are in April and I feel that we are restarting the budget process. But I am with another 500 business managers in the state doing the same process. As board members, you’re not alone.”
Weber was referring to how every school district in Pennsylvania is coping with the same disruption in the budget cycle. Typically, administrators prepare a budget for preliminary approval in May and final adoption in June.
Earned income tax
To contain the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf issued executive orders in March that closed nonessential businesses and directed most Pennsylvanians to stay at home. One result has been a surge in unemployment claims that could result in a drop in earned income tax revenue for local school districts.
In recent weeks, Weber has attended online conferences hosted by the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials. She has also monitored the recommendations made by county tax bureaus in south-central Pennsylvania.
Experts have suggested that school districts across the state reduce by 15% their revenue projections for the earned income tax, Weber said. She also anticipates less revenue generated from interest earnings. Those two adjustments, combined with other factors, worked to almost double the projected deficit for South Middleton.
“These are uncharted times … uncharted territory,” Weber said, referring to the pandemic. “There’s not much to look back at as to what to do. We can only go off of what we think we know at the time.”
Board member John Greenbaum suggested that Weber research how South Middleton responded to the economic collapse of 2008. He acknowledged that there are major differences between then and now.
Back then, the unemployment rate went from 5% to 10% over the course of about 18 months, Greenbaum said. “Now we are going from 4% to 15-20% over a couple of months.” The financial fallout from COVID-19 is supposed to be two to three times greater than what happened in 2008, he said.
Not only is the pandemic hurting projections for next year, but there is uncertainty about the ultimate effect COVID-19 may have on the bottom-line for the current year. The way the tax is collected South Middleton has six more months of earned income tax revenue to account for in fiscal year 2019-20.
Based on March and April unemployment claims, the district is bound to see the impact sooner than later, board member Stacey Knavel said. The question remains how many small businesses could survive the loss of two months of revenue, she said.
“Whether this is long-term or short-term depends on what the recovery looks like,” Knavel said. If there is consumer confidence, people could return to businesses and restaurants within a month. Otherwise, there will be more caution. Without a vaccine, the possibility exists of another wave of COVID-19 later in the year, she said.
Other impacts
Economic fallout from the pandemic may also impact real estate tax revenue. There have been press reports where up to one-third of renters were unable to make their monthly payment in early April, Knavel said. If that continues, it would be difficult for some landlords statewide to pay their school real estate tax bill.
Currently, South Middleton offers taxpayers a 2% discount if they pay their real estate tax bill between July 1 and Aug. 31. Weber recommended that the school board consider extending that discount period. She also suggested that the board consider increasing the number of installment payments from three to four to make it easier for taxpayers.
Weber also asked board members to brief state lawmakers on the misconception some people have that school districts are experiencing additional revenue over expenditures due to the state-mandated closure of school buildings. While South Middleton has saved some money in areas like utilities, supplies and substitute teacher pay, none of the savings are substantial enough to offset the expected shortfall in earned income tax revenue, Weber said.
There have been unanticipated budget expenses tied to the district’s plan to provide a remote learning program to students in the remaining weeks of the academic year, she said. So far, South Middleton has spent about $12,000 on devices including hot spots for families lacking internet access and iPads for special education students.
South Middleton can also expect a reduction in realty transfer tax revenue because the turmoil created by the pandemic is causing people to hesitate to buy or sell homes, Weber said. “There are more questions than there are answers right now.”
The current timetable has the board voting on final budget adoption on June 15. During the workshop Tuesday, Weber asked for a special meeting on June 29 to give her staff more time to fully process the numbers and prepare a fiscal plan.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
