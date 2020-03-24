South Middleton School District asks families to complete access survey by noon Wednesday

South Middleton School District families have until noon this Wednesday to complete an online technology access survey that administrators may use to develop a virtual learning program in response to mandated school closures due to the coronavirus.

The survey form asks families to provide an email address, list the name, school building and grade level of each child attending district schools; and whether each student has access to a desktop or laptop computer, tablet or smartphone to use for school work. The link to the survey can be found at: www.smsd.us/news/what_s_new/coronavirus_resources.

In response to the closure, South Middleton teachers sent home instructional activities for students through this Friday, according to information posted on the district website. The goal of the optional activities was to provide practice and enrichment in skills and concepts previously taught.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until at least April 6, with April 9 being the first day students would be allowed to return to school. But those dates may change.

In South Middleton, information regarding instructional activities for the period March 30 through April 6 will be forthcoming. Should it become necessary to extend school closure beyond April 6, the district will provide resources for instructional continuity based on the revised time frame and guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

