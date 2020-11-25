South Middleton School District announces full remote learning until Jan. 19, 2021

South Middleton School District Superintendent Matt Strine announced Wednesday afternoon that the district will remain in full remote learning until Jan. 19, 2021.

Strine's message, posted on the district's website Wednesday afternoon, said all buildings in the district will remain closed for in-person learning until that date and all winter activities are postponed.

Strine announced on Nov. 19 that all South Middleton buildings would be closed for in-person classes until Dec. 1 due to an outbreak of cases in the district.

"On this date (Jan. 19) and if conditions allow, we plan to return to our hybrid schedule with our K-5 students attending class each day, and our 6-12 learners attending on an ABABC schedule," Strine's note reads. "Until Tuesday, January 19, 2021, all students should follow their remote learning schedule."

Strine listed a mix of confirmed positive cases in the district for students and staff members as well as a lack of staffing that impacts the ability of the district to keep its buildings open and operating.