South Middleton School District announces full remote learning until Jan. 19, 2021

South Middleton School District Superintendent Matt Strine announced Wednesday afternoon that the district will remain in full remote learning until Jan. 19, 2021.
Strine's message, posted on the district's website Wednesday afternoon, said all buildings in the district will remain closed for in-person learning until that date and all winter activities are postponed.
Strine announced on Nov. 19 that all South Middleton buildings would be closed for in-person classes until Dec. 1 due to an outbreak of cases in the district.
"On this date (Jan. 19) and if conditions allow, we plan to return to our hybrid schedule with our K-5 students attending class each day, and our 6-12 learners attending on an ABABC schedule," Strine's note reads. "Until Tuesday, January 19, 2021, all students should follow their remote learning schedule."
Strine listed a mix of confirmed positive cases in the district for students and staff members as well as a lack of staffing that impacts the ability of the district to keep its buildings open and operating.
"With the current rate of spread in Cumberland County and across the State combined with the new State orders on travel, masking and quarantine, I do not foresee a change in this staffing issue," Strine's note reads. "I strongly urge all employees, parents, and students to continue to report any additional confirmed, positive cases while we are in remote learning."
The move means Boiling Springs winter sports teams will be on hold until the Jan. 19 date. PIAA rules currently require a team to have 15 preseason practices until a game can be played, which means Bubbler teams couldn't start a game schedule until early in February. The PIAA regular season end date for games to be played is Feb. 27, which is typically a date used for District 3 championship games.
"I do recognize the hardships that remote learning creates, especially for working parents. Options for quality daycare may be limited for many of our families, and this puts a great amount of stress on our families," Strine wrote in his note. "I assure you that I want our students to be in our brick and mortar schools where I believe kids learn best.
"However due to holiday travel and families getting together to celebrate the holidays, it is not safe for our schools to come together in large groups at this time."
Cumberland Valley School District created its own virtual academy over the summer to meet the anticipated demand of families seeking an alternative to in-person instruction. Other local districts see an enrollment surge in their already established academies.
Logistical issues make it difficult for some school districts to implement livestream lessons as a virtual learning option.
Technology and structures put into place for COVID will lay the groundwork for future development of virtual learning programs in local school districts.
“This is a really challenging year for everybody,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District. “Our students are struggling with this new educational world. Our teachers are working really hard to learn and manage new systems. Our families are working hard to step in as their child’s teacher and to take on entirely new roles in the educational process."
“We understand the short-term closure has many impacts on families and our teaching staff,” Spielbauer said. “Right now, it’s community spread. It’s not considered school spread but, if we can’t get it under control in our community, it will become school spread and we will have a larger challenge on our hands.”
Lessons learned this spring from the COVID-19 shutdown changed the way local school districts conducted the professional development of teachers in the lead-up to schools reopening.
