South Middleton School Board weighs options to close projected deficit

The South Middleton School Board is weighing its options on closing a budget deficit of almost $898,000 for 2021-22.
It is still early in the budget cycle and a lot could change between now and May when the board could vote on a final budget in June.
During a workshop meeting Monday, Nicole Weber, director of business and operations, outlined three scenarios for bridging the gap between $39,239,714 in projected revenue and $40,137,160 in projected expenditures.
The scenarios
The first scenario calls for no increase in the real estate tax. Instead, the $897,466 shortfall could be drawn completely out of reserves, reducing the district savings from $8.5 million to $7.6 million, Weber said.
One concern is the lost revenue opportunity from no tax increase could compound the annual deficit in subsequent years, causing the district fund balance to shrink to about $2.1 million by the end of the 2024-25.
A second scenario calls for a 1.5% tax hike from the current 11.099 mills to a proposed 11.265 mills. This would generate about $328,538 in revenue, requiring a drawdown of $568,907 from reserves.
This scenario would reduce the fund balance to about $8 million by the end of 2021-22. Revenue from the tax hike would carry over allowing the district to draw less from reserves that could shrink down to $3.5 million by the end of 2024-25.
The third scenario calls for a 3% tax hike from 11.099 to 11.432 mills. This would generate about $657,076 in revenue, requiring a drawdown of $240,369 from reserves from about $8.5 million to $8.3 million.
As with the second scenario, additional revenue from the tax hike would carry over into subsequent years, reducing the need for the board to draw money from savings to offset projected deficits. Under this third scenario, Weber expects there will be about $4.8 million left in the fund balance by the end of 2024-25.
Possible tax hike
The average home within the district is valued at about $270,000, Weber said. Based on that, the homeowner would pay about $36.15 more per month under the second scenario and $72.31 more per month under the third scenario. But it is possible the percentage increase and millage rate could actually go higher than what is proposed under the third scenario.
The 3% tax hike represents the maximum allowable increase the board could levy without seeking Act 1 exceptions. To build flexibility, Weber recommends that the board approve a resolution in February to seek exceptions that account for increased costs in special education and the district’s contribution to the state’s school employees’ retirement system. Some board members spoke out in support of seeking exceptions.
“I would favor having that option available to us,” Denise MacIvor said. “I think we should do it. As we learn more about our needs, we may be placed in a tough choice.”
“It leaves the door open if we really need it,” Bill Hartman said.
While special education costs are up slightly, retirement costs are going to be up higher due in part to a 2% salary increase included in the latest teachers’ contract, Weber said. There were also new hires.
Staffing adjustments
Prior to the start of the current school year, the board approved the hiring of three teachers not included in the budget for 2020-21. This was done to facilitate the need for social distancing due to COVID-19 and to allow for smaller class sizes for in-person instruction at elementary schools.
It was understood that the three teaching positions would be a temporary increase in overall staffing levels, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. The plan is to retain the three teachers but reduce the number of positions back to pre-COVID levels by not hiring replacements for teachers who retire over the next one to two years, he said.
The current version of the budget for 2021-22 includes the proposed transfer of $600,000 from the general fund to a capital reserve fund. Weber has recommended the district gradually set aside money to build up the reserve fund in anticipation of future renovations to the Yellow Breeches Middle School.
As an alternative, board member Stacey Knavel suggested the administration not include the transfer in the budget. She would rather the $600,000 be used to help offset the projected deficit. “I’m not comfortable with raising taxes this year,” Knavel said.
