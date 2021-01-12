South Middleton School Board weighs options to close projected deficit

The third scenario calls for a 3% tax hike from 11.099 to 11.432 mills. This would generate about $657,076 in revenue, requiring a drawdown of $240,369 from reserves from about $8.5 million to $8.3 million.

As with the second scenario, additional revenue from the tax hike would carry over into subsequent years, reducing the need for the board to draw money from savings to offset projected deficits. Under this third scenario, Weber expects there will be about $4.8 million left in the fund balance by the end of 2024-25.

Possible tax hike

The average home within the district is valued at about $270,000, Weber said. Based on that, the homeowner would pay about $36.15 more per month under the second scenario and $72.31 more per month under the third scenario. But it is possible the percentage increase and millage rate could actually go higher than what is proposed under the third scenario.

The 3% tax hike represents the maximum allowable increase the board could levy without seeking Act 1 exceptions. To build flexibility, Weber recommends that the board approve a resolution in February to seek exceptions that account for increased costs in special education and the district’s contribution to the state’s school employees’ retirement system. Some board members spoke out in support of seeking exceptions.