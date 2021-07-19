South Middleton School Board vows 'appropriate action' will be taken regarding superintendent plagiarizing speech

South Middleton School Board issued a statement Saturday vowing to take appropriate action in response to reports that Superintendent Matthew Strine plagiarized a 2011 speech during his June 10 commencement message to Boiling Springs High School graduates.
“The board ... believes in establishing the highest academic standards for its students, its faculty and its administrators,” the statement reads. “As the chief academic officer for our district, Dr. Strine is expected to model our high standards. While we cannot address personnel issues in a public forum, please be assured the board is taking appropriate action regarding the foregoing incident.”
Strine posted a statement Wednesday on the South Middleton School District website in which he said he was sorry for using words drawn from four paragraphs of the commencement speech Amy Poehler gave to 2011 graduates of Harvard University.
The board, in its statement Saturday, called his use of plagiarized speech “unacceptable.”
Earlier this month, a group of district parents discovered a YouTube video posted July 3 by the Reason We Learn, an account focusing on examples of “liberalism” in education. The video compares Strine’s speech with Poehler’s speech.
There are a number of instances where Strine quoted Poehler’s words virtually verbatim without any attribution to Poehler. In other cases, Strine took language presented by Poehler, again without attribution, and changed it to fit current events and the broader context of his graduation remarks.
“In that moment, I did not feel I was doing anything wrong because I was not gaining any money for work published, nor was I receiving a grade for this assignment,” Strine said. “In my thinking, I was passing along a portion of Amy Poehler’s speech that really resonated with me about the importance of collaboration and working together. Since the time I delivered that speech, I have realized that not giving credit for Amy Poehler for her words puts into question my integrity.”
In his statement, Strine said that he should act as a role model for district students and employees in everything that he does as superintendent.
“I failed to do that in this instance,” he said. “I do not wish any of the students or employees to follow my lead from this example, from my mistake. I apologize to the students, to the employees, to this community and to Ms. Poehler. I will ensure this never happens again.”
