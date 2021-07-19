South Middleton School Board vows 'appropriate action' will be taken regarding superintendent plagiarizing speech

South Middleton School Board issued a statement Saturday vowing to take appropriate action in response to reports that Superintendent Matthew Strine plagiarized a 2011 speech during his June 10 commencement message to Boiling Springs High School graduates.

“The board ... believes in establishing the highest academic standards for its students, its faculty and its administrators,” the statement reads. “As the chief academic officer for our district, Dr. Strine is expected to model our high standards. While we cannot address personnel issues in a public forum, please be assured the board is taking appropriate action regarding the foregoing incident.”

Strine posted a statement Wednesday on the South Middleton School District website in which he said he was sorry for using words drawn from four paragraphs of the commencement speech Amy Poehler gave to 2011 graduates of Harvard University.

The board, in its statement Saturday, called his use of plagiarized speech “unacceptable.”

Earlier this month, a group of district parents discovered a YouTube video posted July 3 by the Reason We Learn, an account focusing on examples of “liberalism” in education. The video compares Strine’s speech with Poehler’s speech.