South Middleton School Board votes to mandate masks
The Wolf Administration announced two initiatives to support K-12 schools and institutions of higher education during the 2021-2022 school year. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools. Additionally, both Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education announced a partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks (Ginkgo) to provide free COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools across the commonwealth to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and outbreaks in schools during the 2021-2022 school year.

South Middleton’s school board voted Monday night to begin the upcoming academic year with mandatory masking in place, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers locally as well as school outbreaks around the nation.

Monday’s board meeting began with roughly 2 1/2 hours of public comment, with roughly three-quarters of the speakers against mandatory masking.

Conversely, comments emailed to the school board’s public input address had 50 messages in favor of mandatory masking and four against, board vice president John Greenbaum noted as he entered the comments into the minutes.

Board member Stacey Knavel said the “tipping point” for her was the volume of student quarantines that had occurred last year and are already happening in the southern part of the country as the new school year gets underway.

“These kids need to be in school full-time,” Knavel said, noting that COVID quarantines interrupt their learning.

Most of her colleagues echoed similar opinions — the board’s primary goal is consistency and continuity of education, they said, and masking is a way to cut down on the number of students whose year will be fractured by COVID scares.

The board can update its safety plan at any time as new information becomes available, members stressed. But for the present time, Greenbaum noted, local COVID case counts are as high as they were in November of last year, when South Middleton schools went all-virtual for two months amidst an outcry from parents who said their children struggled with remote learning.

The intent is to keep kids in school the whole year, Greenbaum said, and “this [universal masking] plan is to do that.”

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

