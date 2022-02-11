South Middleton school board turnover in last year was three times the statewide average

The turnover on the South Middleton School Board the past seven months was more than three times the statewide average.

Of the 500 school districts across Pennsylvania, 417 reported at least one new board member took office following the 2021 election cycle, said John Callahan, chief advocacy officer for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. “The average turnover or number of newly elected members was 2.2 directors this cycle.”

Since July, South Middleton has seen a turnover of seven board members, including six who have taken office since early December. Of the seven newcomers, only Terry Draper has any prior board experience.

Brad Group would be next in line in terms of service on the school board. He was appointed in early August to replace Edyie Rob who died in a traffic accident on July 2. On Election Day, Group won a two-year seat on the board.

Since then, Group has been named board president to serve until the reorganization meeting in early December. While new to an elected position, Group retired in late June after 35 years as an elementary school teacher during which he held leadership positions with the South Middleton Education Association, the local teachers’ union.

“I have a little bit of an advantage because I worked for the system,” Group said in a recent phone interview. “I’m pretty well versed about the way a school district functions, both at the administration and school board level.”

Board newness

His experience will come in handy considering that two-thirds of current board members are in different stages of training as they negotiate the required learning curve for new directors. Group attended an in-person training session in January offered by the school board association.

During the interview, Group was asked about the newness of the South Middleton Board in the context of important decisions looming in the coming months. In June, for example, board members will vote to finalize a budget for 2022-23 that is showing a $1.6 million deficit.

To Group, the board's newness provides fresh ideas and perspectives, especially on the budget. “That’s a positive,” he said. “I think the new board realizes that they need to be guided by the experience of the current superintendent [James Estep] and current business manager.”

While Estep is new to South Middleton School District, he has years of experience as a top-level administrator, Group said. He said the same is true of Tina Darchicourt, the current business manager, who had prior experience with the district.

Not alone

The seven new members of the South Middleton board are not alone in trying to get up to speed.

An estimated 2,069 school board seats were up for grabs across Pennsylvania during the 2021 election cycle, Callahan said. Of those, 53.9% or 1,115 seats were retained by incumbents while 46.1% or 954 were filled by newly elected board members.

Every four years, the school board association compiles demographic information on the makeup of Pennsylvania school boards. This information is used by the association to prepare a snapshot of the “typical school director” along with a statewide profile about the 4,500 school board members serving the 500 school districts.

The latest profile includes data from survey years 2014 and 2018. While 2022 is a survey year, the association has yet to receive and compile all the data from districts.

“The ‘typical’ school director is male, well-educated, 50 to 54 years of age, married with two children attending public schools, and devotes six to 10 hours per month to school board business,” the profile states.

In 2018, 47% of school board members had four years or less of service while 31% percent had five to 10 years, according to the profile. Only 5% of board members had 21 years or more.

Survey results

The 2018 survey form was sent out before the shootings at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The results came in almost two years before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the debate over mitigation efforts and the divisiveness surrounding issues of race and social justice.

In 2018, 78% of respondents identified budget and funding issues as the most important educational concern facing Pennsylvania public schools. This was followed by pensions (51%), unfunded mandates (48%), charter/cyber charter schools (43%) and ensuring that all children reach their full potential (40%).

Back then, 17% of respondents reported school finance and budget as the most difficult area of school board operations to understand. State regulations and controls was the second thorniest topic at 15% while legislative and legal concerns came in third at about 10%.

South Middleton School District and its prior board spent much of 2021 working on a diversity and inclusivity initiative that drew questions and concerns from parents.

In the lead-up to the 2021 election, a grassroots movement of parents and residents pooled their support behind four of the newcomers to the school board — Eric Berry, Robin Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. They took office on Dec. 6.

Fourteen days later, Draper and newcomer Tony Lucido were appointed to fill seats left vacant when Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz resigned.

The 2018 profile asked school directors how important it was for them to incorporate equity into the programs and practices of their school district.

About 58% of respondents that year said it was “very important” compared to 27% who said it was “important” and 8% who said it was “somewhat important.” Only 3% of respondents in 2018 said it was not important for them to incorporate equity into district programs and practices.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

