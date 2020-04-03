You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Middleton school board to convene virtual meeting April 6

South Middleton school board to convene virtual meeting April 6

South Middleton School District logo

South Middleton School Board has scheduled a virtual board meeting for 7 p.m. Monday.

School board members and administrative staff will not be physically present at the meeting. Instead, the meeting will be held online via the Zoom computer program.

As soon as it is available, a link for the Zoom meeting will be posted on the district website. Local residents will not be able to speak via a remote method at the meeting. However, those wishing to be involved in the “Citizens participation” portion of the agenda can forward their comments to smsdschoolboardcomment@smsd.us.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News