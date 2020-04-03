South Middleton school board to convene virtual meeting April 6

South Middleton School Board has scheduled a virtual board meeting for 7 p.m. Monday.
School board members and administrative staff will not be physically present at the meeting. Instead, the meeting will be held online via the Zoom computer program.
As soon as it is available, a link for the Zoom meeting will be posted on the district website. Local residents will not be able to speak via a remote method at the meeting. However, those wishing to be involved in the “Citizens participation” portion of the agenda can forward their comments to smsdschoolboardcomment@smsd.us.
