South Middleton school board tables proposal to launch in-house virtual academy

South Middleton School Board members tabled a proposal Tuesday to use COVID relief grant money to launch an in-house virtual learning academy for grades K-5 starting the 2021-2022 school year.
Board vice president John Greenbaum made the motion to delay the launch by at least a year, freeing up district administrators to turn their attention to a different priority.
“The focus this summer and next year should be on regaining any ground that our students have lost due to COVID over the past 13 months,” Greenbaum said. “The statistics are clear in our district and nationwide that the virtual education that has been offered to students is not on par with the in-person education they normally get.
“We’re getting grant money from the federal government to assist us,” he added. “I don’t think that assistance should be used for a virtual academy. I think it should be used primarily to get our students back to where they need to be at grade level. There’s a lot of work that needs to be made up.”
“I second that, for all those reasons,” board member Stacey Knavel said.
Though board members tabled the launch, they expressed appreciation for the groundwork administrators put into the proposal to use part of a $796,527 ESSERS II grant to pay for four new positions to support the academy. Those positions included an assistant principal, a special education teacher, a social worker and a technology help desk support person.
“When you look through the proposal, there’s a lot of good there that we may be able to put to use,” Greenbaum said. “I just don’t think that use is in the next year.”
“The work is not lost,” board member Edyie Rob said. “I do think this proposal could be something in the future that we need.” Describing herself as a pragmatist, Rob is concerned about a repeat next school year of similar financial and operational challenges associated with COVID-19. She felt there could problems looming in the variants of the disease.
One disadvantage of South Middleton is its small size relative to other school districts, board member Bethanne Sellers said. “We have to wear so many hats.” While she supports a virtual academy as a concept, she had concerns about administrators spreading themselves too thin.
Board member Jonathan Still asked Superintendent Matthew Strine how effective a virtual academy could be in solving one of the most pressing problems facing the district in the age of COVID.
The district currently offers a Bubbler academy cyber option for local families through a contract with the Capital Area Online Learning Association (CAOLA) of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.
The proposal would have moved Bubbler academy students in grades K-5 from the CAOLA program to a program that uses South Middleton teachers and curriculum.
The goal was to not only retain the 104 elementary students currently enrolled in the Bubbler academy, but to return to South Middleton some of the 55 students enrolled in out-of-district cyber charter schools.
Budget projections show that South Middleton may have to spend $2 million next year in tuition payments to out-of-district cyber charter schools. One goal of the in-house academy was to bring those students back to the district to avoid having to pay those costs. ESSERS grant money cannot be used to offset money lost to the cyber charter schools.
Prior to COVID, only four students in grades K-5 were enrolled in the CAOLA program while 19 other students in that grade range were enrolled in out-of-district cyber charter schools, Strine said.
While Strine is optimistic that his staff could cost effectively run an in-house academy, he acknowledged that the proposal represents a substantial upfront investment with a degree of success dependent on the infection pattern of a disease.
Strines expects the in-house academy to draw an enrollment somewhere between the four students of pre-COVID and the 104 students currently enrolled. “I can’t guarantee that the investment would reap any benefit next year,” Strine said. “Right now, I can’t give you any percentage of certainty.”
Photos: 2020 South Middleton School District computer distribution
Photos: South Middleton School District computer distribution
South Middleton School District Computers 1
South Middleton School District Computers 2
South Middleton School District Computers 3
South Middleton School District Computers 5
South Middleton School District Computers 6
South Middleton School District Computers 7
South Middleton School District Computers
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
"The focus this summer and next year should be on regaining any ground that our students have lost due to COVID over the past 13 months."
— School board vice president John Greenbaum