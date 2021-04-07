South Middleton school board tables proposal to launch in-house virtual academy

South Middleton School Board members tabled a proposal Tuesday to use COVID relief grant money to launch an in-house virtual learning academy for grades K-5 starting the 2021-2022 school year.

Board vice president John Greenbaum made the motion to delay the launch by at least a year, freeing up district administrators to turn their attention to a different priority.

“The focus this summer and next year should be on regaining any ground that our students have lost due to COVID over the past 13 months,” Greenbaum said. “The statistics are clear in our district and nationwide that the virtual education that has been offered to students is not on par with the in-person education they normally get.

“We’re getting grant money from the federal government to assist us,” he added. “I don’t think that assistance should be used for a virtual academy. I think it should be used primarily to get our students back to where they need to be at grade level. There’s a lot of work that needs to be made up.”

“I second that, for all those reasons,” board member Stacey Knavel said.