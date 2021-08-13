South Middleton school board, Strine agree to terminate his employment agreement

The South Middleton School Board announced Friday afternoon that Superintendent Dr. Matthew Strine will leave the district as of Aug. 30, a move that follows weeks of controversy over Strine’s plagiarizing part of a commencement speech.

The school board and Strine “have mutually agreed to terminate Dr. Strine’s employment agreement,” the board wrote in a message posted on the school district website, which did not cite a reason for the departure.

“Both Dr. Strine and the school district were looking for what is best at this time for both the district and himself,” school board President Liz Knouse said. “It’s not an acrimonious dissolution of his contract. It was amicable. It was a discussion of what was best for both parties.”

Strine was in the third year of a five-year employment contract, Knouse said, but did not disclose details of any contract buyout or severance, citing a "confidential personnel matter."

The board said it expects to appoint James Estep, the recently retired former superintendent of the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown, as South Middleton’s interim superintendent during Monday night's school board meeting until the board finds a permanent replacement.

