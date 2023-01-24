South Middleton School Board sets tax hike limit for 2023-24 at 4.1%

South Middleton School Board approved a resolution Monday that caps any property tax increase for 2023-24 at 4.1%.
A final vote on a possible tax hike is about five months away as administrators review of revenue and expenditure projections for next school year. In a typical cycle, the board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.
State law requires each school district to decide early in the cycle whether it intends to seek exceptions under Act 1 that broaden the authority of school boards to increase the property tax millage beyond the Act 1 index adjusted rate.
The board and administration talked about the Act 1 limit at a recent budget workshop, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said Monday. There was agreement the district would not qualify for any exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System, he said.
“We are not committing to a tax increase, simply limiting it,” O’Donnell said. “This is allowing us to move one step further in the budget process.”
Photos: Boiling Springs celebrates state field hockey championship
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, center, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, left, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, center, winds up and attempts a shot at the net but has her shot blocked during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, right, dribbles around Wyoming Area's Addyson Dragwa during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' goalie Eva Hancock dives on top of the ball during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Alex Bandura, front, drives the ball down the field during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin, left, applies pressure to Wyoming Area's Juliana Gonzales during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.
