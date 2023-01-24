South Middleton School Board sets tax hike limit for 2023-24 at 4.1%

South Middleton School Board approved a resolution Monday that caps any property tax increase for 2023-24 at 4.1%.

A final vote on a possible tax hike is about five months away as administrators review of revenue and expenditure projections for next school year. In a typical cycle, the board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.

State law requires each school district to decide early in the cycle whether it intends to seek exceptions under Act 1 that broaden the authority of school boards to increase the property tax millage beyond the Act 1 index adjusted rate.

The board and administration talked about the Act 1 limit at a recent budget workshop, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said Monday. There was agreement the district would not qualify for any exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System, he said.

“We are not committing to a tax increase, simply limiting it,” O’Donnell said. “This is allowing us to move one step further in the budget process.”

