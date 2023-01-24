 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
South Middleton Schools

South Middleton School Board sets tax hike limit for 2023-24 at 4.1%

  • Updated
  • 0
South Middleton School District

Pictured is the entrance to South Middleton School District's campus in Boiling Springs.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

South Middleton School Board approved a resolution Monday that caps any property tax increase for 2023-24 at 4.1%.

A final vote on a possible tax hike is about five months away as administrators review of revenue and expenditure projections for next school year. In a typical cycle, the board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.

State law requires each school district to decide early in the cycle whether it intends to seek exceptions under Act 1 that broaden the authority of school boards to increase the property tax millage beyond the Act 1 index adjusted rate.

South Middleton School Board set up to possibly seek Act 1 exception

The board and administration talked about the Act 1 limit at a recent budget workshop, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said Monday. There was agreement the district would not qualify for any exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System, he said.

People are also reading…

“We are not committing to a tax increase, simply limiting it,” O’Donnell said. “This is allowing us to move one step further in the budget process.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Key West just celebrated ‘Wienerpalooza’ with their annual pooch parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News