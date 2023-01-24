South Middleton School Board sets tax hike limit for 2023-2024 at 4.1%

South Middleton School Board approved a resolution Monday that caps any property tax increase for 2023-2024 at 4.1%.

A final vote on a possible tax hike is about five months away as district administrators continue their review of revenue and expenditure projections for next school year. In a typical cycle, the board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.

State law requires each school district to decide early in the review cycle whether it intends to seek exceptions under Act 1 that broaden the authority of school boards to increase the property tax millage beyond the Act 1 index adjusted rate.

The board and administration talked about the Act 1 limit at a recent budget workshop, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said Monday. He added there was agreement the district would not qualify for any exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System.

“We are not committing to a tax increase, simply limiting it,” O’Donnell said. “This is allowing us to move one step further in the budget process.”

Photos: Boiling Springs celebrates state field hockey championship