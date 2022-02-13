South Middleton School Board set up to possibly seek Act 1 exception

South Middleton School Board has positioned itself to seek an exception to increase the real estate tax beyond the 3.4% maximum allowed under Act. 1.

Recently, the board voted 8-0 to approve a preliminary budget for 2022-23 as an early step in the process to seek an exception to account for an anticipated increase in special education costs.

Preliminary budget approval does not commit the board to a future tax increase. But it sets the stage for the board to follow through and apply for an exception if it is deemed warranted.

“To apply for an exception, there is a requirement to submit a preliminary budget two to three months before the normal budget process,” Superintendent James Estep said at the Feb. 7 board meeting. “Normally, a preliminary budget is approved in May and a final budget is approved in June. This is following the protocols for Act 1.”

The district budget for 2022-23 has a projected deficit of $1,609,973 with expenditures of about $41,483,401 and revenues of about $39,878,428.

The 3.4% maximum tax increase under Act 1 would yield about $753,955 in revenue reducing the projected deficit to about $851,018. However, the district may have a case to increase the tax hike beyond 3.4% to offset about $786,235 in special education costs. That would reduce the projected deficit to about $64,783.

South Middleton is still very early in its budget cycle and a lot could happen before June, when board members have to adopt a final budget for 2022-23.

“There has only been one budget workshop,” Estep said on Feb. 7. The next budget workshop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, in the board meeting room in the Iron Forge Elementary School building.

