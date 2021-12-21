South Middleton school board selects two new members to fill vacancies

Strategic planning should be at the forefront of effective leadership on the South Middleton School Board, the two newest members said during public interviews Monday.

Tony Lucido and Terry Draper edged out three other candidates to be appointed as replacements for former board members Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz, who resigned effective Dec. 10.

The five candidates were called into the board room one at a time to answer the same set of questions. The board then deliberated on the merits of the candidates before voting. Christopher Hart, Jack Adams and Stephen Nedimyer applied, but were not selected.

A district resident for six years, Lucido has three children enrolled in local schools. He has been outspoken in the past on issues such as the diversity initiative and has served on the district’s Citizens Advisory Board.

“It’s easy to stand up and make comments,” Lucido said. “That’s part of the process, but now there are open seats, and I believe I have a skill set and knowledge base to be an asset to this board.”

A 1992 graduate of Messiah University, Lucido earned a degree from Dickinson School of Law. He is an attorney and partner with the law firm of Johnson Duffie in Lemoyne.

As a governing body, the primary responsibility of the board is to set priorities that develop into policies on which to base decisions, Lucido said. “You articulate the policy vision for the district. You make careful planning on how you are going to achieve those policies.”

Any decision requires transparency, communication and collaboration with parents, taxpayers and students, he said. “One challenge facing the community and education in general is we have a situation where there’s division between communities in a way that’s unhealthy. We have to work through the hard issues. We don’t always have to agree, but we can do it without attacking those who happen to disagree with us.”

Draper served on the school board before and has two children who went through district schools. His career as a military officer included a stint as the inspector general of the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks before he retired from the Army in late 2016. He later became a civilian inspector general for the Naval Supply Systems Command in Hampden Township.

“I don’t take this position lightly,” Draper said during his interview. “It was important to provide the experience that I have. This school district is in a state of flux right now. There are a lot of things that need to be done. It starts with a strategic focus and vision so we can set the conditions for success.”

Draper wants the board to work with the administration to formulate a written document outlining a strategic vision with goals set in the short-term, near-term and out-years. As part of that, the board needs to look closely at infrastructure and buildings in the context of potential enrollment increases brought on by development.

None of this work should be done in a vacuum, Draper said. The job of a board member is to listen to the community, families and students before talking collectively and providing insights to the superintendent, he said. From there, the board must be very deliberate in its funding and spending plan.

“As for difficult decisions, I’ve been making them my whole life,” Draper said. “I don’t make decisions based on emotion. I make decisions based off facts.”

Citing his previous experience with the board, Bethanne Sellers nominated Draper as the replacement for Meikrantz. “He can hit the ground running,” she said. “That can be really helpful. As a body of people, we have to come together to make decisions in the interests of everyone, without that personal agenda.”

The vote for Draper was 4-3 with Brad Group, Bill Hartman, Sellers and Shannon Snyder voting in favor, and Eric Berry, Robin Scherer and Rodney Wagner voting against.

The vote for Lucido was also 4-3 with Berry, Scherer, Snyder and Wagner voting in favor, and Group, Hartman and Sellers voting against.

Berry, Scherer, Snyder and Wagner were elected to the board in November and seated in early December. Group was appointed to the board in August following the death of Edith Rob. Hartman and Sellers were the only two members with years of recent experience on the board.

