South Middleton School Board rejects subscribing to Thought Exchange

Strine pushed for the approval of the motion, saying the platform could serve as a vehicle to get valuable information out to the public and to give equal voice and equal footing to a broad range of district residents. “I look at this resource as a way to collect feedback on a variety of topics from diversity to strategic planning,” Strine said. “I look at it as a needed resource to help those conversations along.”

Jonathan Still was the only board member to cast a vote for the motion. He said Thought Exchange would allow for greater transparency and open up the process to residents who don’t normally speak out at public board meetings. “A lot of times the loudest voices don’t always represent the majority or plurality of the district,” Still said.

But board member Stacey Knavel said the structure of Thought Exchange could contribute to skewed results depending on how passionate advocates on different sides of an issue try to get their thoughts out there and rated.

Someone upset or angry could log-on multiple times to lend artificial weight to those thoughts or ideas that support their position, Knavel said. “I’m all about transparency. I think it’s important to get public comment. I was open to Thought Exchange until we used it earlier this year.