South Middleton School Board rejects subscribing to Thought Exchange

The South Middleton School Board recently rejected a motion to subscribe to the Thought Exchange online survey platform.
The board voted 8-1 against a motion to spend $6,000 in the current fiscal year and $6,000 next fiscal year to cover the subscription period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Thought Exchange allows school districts to field questions to certain groups or to the broader community. Participants can anonymously submit as many thoughts and ideas as they desire and they can rate the thoughts of others.
The more the public participates, the more the input is read and evaluated until the most valued thoughts emerge, providing insight for the school district to consider.
South Middleton used the platform on a trial basis over the summer to evaluate in-person vs. remote learning options for elementary school students.
Like other districts across Pennsylvania, South Middleton used the summer months to prepare a health and safety plan in response to COVID-19 that included a range of instructional options from totally in-person to fully remote to a hybrid model that combines elements of both.
The trial run generated 1,300 thoughts and ideas from 1,200 people that yielded 73,000 reviews and ratings, Superintendent Matthew Strine told board members prior to their vote during the Dec. 14 regular meeting.
Strine pushed for the approval of the motion, saying the platform could serve as a vehicle to get valuable information out to the public and to give equal voice and equal footing to a broad range of district residents. “I look at this resource as a way to collect feedback on a variety of topics from diversity to strategic planning,” Strine said. “I look at it as a needed resource to help those conversations along.”
Jonathan Still was the only board member to cast a vote for the motion. He said Thought Exchange would allow for greater transparency and open up the process to residents who don’t normally speak out at public board meetings. “A lot of times the loudest voices don’t always represent the majority or plurality of the district,” Still said.
But board member Stacey Knavel said the structure of Thought Exchange could contribute to skewed results depending on how passionate advocates on different sides of an issue try to get their thoughts out there and rated.
Someone upset or angry could log-on multiple times to lend artificial weight to those thoughts or ideas that support their position, Knavel said. “I’m all about transparency. I think it’s important to get public comment. I was open to Thought Exchange until we used it earlier this year.
“This is not the year to make discretionary purchases,” Knavel said, referring to the looming prospect of a possible budget deficit in 2021-22.
Like other districts in Pennsylvania, South Middleton has months to go in its budget cycle before revenues and expenditures are settled and finalized for the upcoming school year.
There are worries that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to large shortfalls and further compound the stress that comes with budget time.
