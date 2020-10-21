South Middleton School Board rejects early refinancing of bonds

South Middleton School Board may reconsider a proposal next spring to refinance about $9 million in Series 2016 bonds.
The board on Monday voted 7-2 against starting the refinancing process this fall and winter.
In late September, the board reviewed two options presented by Brad Remig, managing director of Public Financial Management. One option involved refinancing using tax-exempt bonds while the other option involved refinancing using taxable bonds.
The motion Monday would have authorized staff to proceed with the option using taxable bonds. While this method may have offered a greater return on interest savings, the downside is the district would have to wait 10 years until 2030 before the Series 2016 bonds could be eligible again for refinancing.
Tax law requires school districts to wait only five years before a bond issue can be refinanced using tax-exempt bonds. Under this scenario, the Series 2016 bonds would be eligible for refinancing in spring 2021 and again, five years later, in spring 2026. Also, refinancing using tax-exempt bonds has been the accepted method in the past.
In 2019 and again earlier this year, the board refinanced Series 2014 and 2015 bonds using the tax-exempt method for a total savings in interest payments of about $600,000, Remig said in September.
During the meeting Monday, board vice-president John Greenbaum recommended the board reject using taxable bonds. Weighing the benefit of each option, he thought it was more advantageous for the district to refinance next spring using the tax-exempt method.
“The business office agrees with that,” Greenbaum said. “They brought both options to the board because they didn’t want to decide for us.” Board member Jonathan Still also spoke out against taxable bonds.
“We are deciding on the risks,” Still said. “The reward of doing this now does not outweigh the risk of doing this now.”
He said waiting until the spring to refinance could result in a lost opportunity for greater interest savings should the historically low rates go up due to changes in the bond market.
Aside from Greenbaum and Still, five other board members voted against the motion to proceed with the refinancing this fall into winter. They were board president Liz Knouse and board members Stacey Knavel, Denise MacIvor, Elizabeth Meikrantz and Bethanne Sellers. William Hartman and Edith Rob voted in favor.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
