South Middleton School Board rejects early refinancing of bonds

South Middleton School Board may reconsider a proposal next spring to refinance about $9 million in Series 2016 bonds.

The board on Monday voted 7-2 against starting the refinancing process this fall and winter.

In late September, the board reviewed two options presented by Brad Remig, managing director of Public Financial Management. One option involved refinancing using tax-exempt bonds while the other option involved refinancing using taxable bonds.

The motion Monday would have authorized staff to proceed with the option using taxable bonds. While this method may have offered a greater return on interest savings, the downside is the district would have to wait 10 years until 2030 before the Series 2016 bonds could be eligible again for refinancing.

Tax law requires school districts to wait only five years before a bond issue can be refinanced using tax-exempt bonds. Under this scenario, the Series 2016 bonds would be eligible for refinancing in spring 2021 and again, five years later, in spring 2026. Also, refinancing using tax-exempt bonds has been the accepted method in the past.