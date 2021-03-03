South Middleton School Board questions value of enrollment analysis service

South Middleton School Board members Monday questioned the feasibility of entering into a three-year service agreement with a company that specializes in tracking and analyzing enrollment trends.

The board was discussing agenda items for its March 16 voting meeting. One proposal is an agreement with DecisionIncite that carries an annual cost of $7,000.

The service would help strategic planning, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. “We can look at where our numbers are going with housing projects already here and ones slated for building in the near future.”

Knowing enrollment trends would help the district plan for building additions and staffing needs, said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations. There may be a way to reduce the annual cost, she said.

South Middleton School District is contained within a single municipality, South Middleton Township. Weber said the district has close ties with township officials who provide regular updates on housing projects that could affect enrollment.

“There may not be as much legwork,” Weber said. That could yield a savings in what DecisionInsite charges.