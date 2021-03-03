South Middleton School Board questions value of enrollment analysis service

South Middleton School Board members Monday questioned the feasibility of entering into a three-year service agreement with a company that specializes in tracking and analyzing enrollment trends.
The board was discussing agenda items for its March 16 voting meeting. One proposal is an agreement with DecisionIncite that carries an annual cost of $7,000.
The service would help strategic planning, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. “We can look at where our numbers are going with housing projects already here and ones slated for building in the near future.”
Knowing enrollment trends would help the district plan for building additions and staffing needs, said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations. There may be a way to reduce the annual cost, she said.
South Middleton School District is contained within a single municipality, South Middleton Township. Weber said the district has close ties with township officials who provide regular updates on housing projects that could affect enrollment.
“There may not be as much legwork,” Weber said. That could yield a savings in what DecisionInsite charges.
But the relationship between the township and district generated questions from board members on the value of an agreement.
“I don’t think our district is that complicated,” Stacey Knavel said, adding if South Middleton was a larger district, she could justify the annual service fee.
“I have some experience in tracking demographics,” Knavel said. “I’m struggling with the cost. It seems like a lot to me. It doesn’t seem like it [enrollment] is that overwhelming to track.”
The district has four school buildings: a K-2 elementary school, a grade 3-5 elementary school, a middle school and a high school. Unlike other districts, South Middleton has no use for the type of enrollment analysis that tracks population trends within the attendance areas of individual schools.
The architectural firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates has agreed to conduct a feasibility study for the district free of charge. Board member Bethanne Sellers asked administrators to check if that company would be willing to expand its scope of work to include an analysis of enrollment trends based on housing projects.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, board member Jonathan Still conducted research on DecisionInsite that included viewing a 15-minute promotional video on the company website. While the service could be valuable for building or curriculum level planning, Still said he was not sold on spending $7,000 a year on enrollment analysis that other sources could provide cheaper.
Weber said the administration received positive feedback from other Cumberland County school districts that have used DecisionInsite.
Board member Edyie Robb conducted her own research. She heard from a business manager in another school district that the DecisionInsite service was not worth the price. Robb said the $7,000 annual fee was more in keeping with a larger, more diverse and more complex school district.
“It’s not packaged for us,” Robb told Weber. “It gives you room to negotiate what they are willing to come back with. I don’t think we need to rush into this decision.”
Denise MacIvor urged caution, saying analysis on enrollment trends would be skewed by the number of district children enrolled in cyber schools and by other data impacted by COVID-19.
