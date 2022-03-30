South Middleton School Board plans an earlier vote on a 3% tax increase

South Middleton School Board could vote as early as May 16 on a final $42.4 million budget for 2022-23 that includes a 3% real estate tax hike.

The tax rate next school year would increase by 0.3908 mills from the current 11.4292 mills to 11.82 mills, Tina Darchicourt, director of business and operations, told board members Monday.

This hike would equate to an additional $80.51 based on the median property value in South Middleton Township of $206,000, Darchicourt said. She said the increase is necessary to offset a projected $1.56 million deficit in the $42,442,124 budget.

State law requires school boards to approve a final budget by June 30 — the day before the July 1 start date for the next fiscal year. It has been the practice of South Middleton board members to approve a preliminary budget in May so that it could be advertised for public input prior to final adoption.

This year, district administrators want to move the schedule up a month to give Darchicourt and her office staff more time to prepare and print the tax bills that are mailed out to property owners.

The expenditure side of the proposed budget includes funding for a new administrative assistant whose time will be divided among three top-level central office executives:

• 65% to Kevin O’Donnell Jr., incoming assistant to the superintendent

• 25% to Alex Smith, director of student services

• 10% to Brian Ronan, director of technology and technology support.

During the budget workshop Monday, board member Bill Hartman spoke out against providing the central office with an additional full-time administrative assistant when there are district employees who tell him that more help is needed to reinforce the office staff in the four school buildings.

In her budget update, Darchicourt said the business office reviewed 20 staffing requests from building principals, district administrators and department heads/grade level supervisors.

As part of the review process, principals were among the administrators who were asked to rate the priority of the staffing requests, Darchicourt said. The result is a list of five proposed new job positions including the central office administrative assistant. Other positions are:

• Two English/language arts intervention specialists — one each for the Iron Forge and W.G. Rice elementary school buildings. The plan is to use COVID-19 relief funds to pay their salaries and benefits.

• One intensive learning support teacher for Boiling Springs High School, whose salary and benefits will be paid out of the district general fund budget.

• One art teacher, also at the high school, whose salary and benefits will be paid out of the general fund.

Early in the budget cycle, Superintendent James Estep proposed a full-time administrative assistant for O’Donnell. During the workshop Monday, Estep said that would enable O’Donnell to focus on the overall strategic view of the district rather than tie up a portion of his six-figure salary on filing, typing and other clerical work.

As a compromise, Estep said Monday, he went with the proposal to split the position among the three top-level executives figuring the change would garner more support from board members.

In early November, Estep rolled out a central office restructuring plan that would enable him to mentor an assistant through the 2022-23 school year with the possibility of that person taking over as superintendent as early as July 1, 2023. This plan merged all the job responsibilities of the director of curriculum and instruction into the assistant to the superintendent's job.

Board members in February hired O’Donnell at a starting salary of $141,000. Effective May 2, O’Donnell will not only oversee curriculum development and professional training, but a host of other administrative functions common to the job of superintendent.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

