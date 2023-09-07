Effectively immediately, the Boiling Springs High School stadium complex will be open from dawn to dusk daily for public use.

South Middleton School Board passed a resolution Tuesday allowing access when school is not in session, there are no organized events or practices and weather conditions are appropriate. There will be no public use during scheduled maintenance.

The resolution allows district administrators to temporarily close access if there is damage, vandalism or conflicts arising from public use. The closure will last until the board can evaluate the situation.

No organized outside teams or organizations are permitted to use the stadium complex to set up a practice or event. The district also prohibits the use of the facility by any group offering individual instruction in which a coach or trainer is paid.

Those using the turf and track do so at their own risk and must adhere to policies established by the school board, according to the resolution. Anyone in violation of board policies may face sanctions up to and including being prohibited from district facilities, which are under 24-hour camera surveillance.

District administrators recommended the board pass the resolution Tuesday after public use of the stadium was monitored over the summer during a trial period that started in early June after the Class of 2023 graduated and continued through Aug. 24, the first day of school for students.

"The summer went very well," said Jason Baker, assistant to the superintendent. "We installed a gate with a timer. It was programmed around the dawn time to give access. We had everyone following the rules from an entry to an exit prospect."

The biggest issue was people who left trash in the stadium complex, Baker said. The plan is to place more trash receptacles in the facility and to remind the public to properly dispose of rubbish, he said.

School teams were very active in their use of the stadium during the lead-up to the start of the new school year, Baker said. "We didn't have any issues with public use conflicting with the turf and track. It was a very successful trial run."

During the meeting Tuesday, board member Rodney Wagner thanked staff for allowing public access to the stadium complex over the summer. "Seeing so many people utilizing it, I heard nothing but positivity," he said. "Especially with fall sports starting up. Students were able to get out on the field and start practicing on their own."

Board member Jim Decker asked if passing the resolution would mean public access for the foreseeable future. O'Donnell described the resolution as a stop-gap measure until the board policy committee can draft language making access conditions official.

The next committee meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9. Draft language could be ready for a preliminary review in November followed by a formal vote soon after, O'Donnell said. Meanwhile, the district may have to discuss a temporary shutdown over the winter due to issues related to artificial turf and the ground freezing up, he said.

In late May, the district released rules and guidelines for public use of the turf and track:

Activities are at your own risk. The district does not accept any liability for injuries.

Any damages resulting from the misuse of property will be the responsibility of the user.

No animals will be permitted in the complex.

Sport specific shoes for track use are permissible (i.e. track spikes). All other metal spikes are not permitted on the turf and track.

No bicycles, scooters, skateboards or roller blades are permitted on the turf and track.

No motorized vehicles are permitted.

No golfing is permitted.

No beverages except for water are permitted on the turf and track.

No gum, candy or food is permitted in the complex.

The school district first closed public access to the stadium complex in late August 2018 to limit wear and tear on the track and the all-purpose artificial turf field.

At the time, the track and turf had exceeded their life expectancy. The closure was intended to extend their life for student athletes and physical education classes.

In February 2020, the school board awarded $960,151 in contracts to replace the worn-out track and turf. That project was completed that summer.

Since then, there has been a complete turnover in the school board and district administration along with renewed calls by residents to reopen the complex to the public. The result was allowing public access during a trial period this summer.

At the meeting Tuesday, local resident Julie White asked the board if something could be done to provide convenient parking for elderly and disabled individuals who travel to Boiling Springs to attend a sports competition to cheer on the visiting team.

"That is an issue to my parents," White said, adding that parking passes are already provided to elderly and disabled district residents who want a parking spot closer to the stadium bleachers.

The topic of visitor parking passes could be brought up during future meetings of the facilities committee and athletics and student activities committee. The next meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Oct. 23 respectively.