South Middleton school board, parents seek solutions to COVID impact on winter sports, extracurricular activities

Yinger urged those in attendance to think in broader terms and not just consider the impact COVID-19 is having on their particular sport. While it is true that school-aged children are less likely to develop serious symptoms, they can still be carriers and spread the virus to more vulnerable populations within the greater community, Yinger said.

“It’s not just about them. It’s about every single person they are coming into contact with.

“It has been difficult to run a band program,” Yinger said. There are fourth- and fifth-graders who are just starting out who have yet to play in an ensemble, he said. “My life is extracurricular. Putting this on hold has been difficult for me personally and professionally.”

Chad Jumper, district physician, agreed with Yinger that people in the community need to look at the broader picture, not just at data that helps their cause. School districts are obligated to protect not only students, but the community they serve, and that includes controlling the spread of the virus by young asymptomatic carriers.

Jumper posed the question, what if his daughter, in playing a sport, ends up being the asymptomatic carrier that infects a vulnerable family member?