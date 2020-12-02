South Middleton school board, parents seek solutions to COVID impact on winter sports, extracurricular activities

Eli Bounds said he wants to see his name on the banner of Bubbler wrestlers with 100-plus wins.
The Boiling Springs High School sophomore has been active in the sport since kindergarten. He is hoping to get a scholarship to wrestle in college.
“It’s a very big part of my life,” Bounds said. “I’m already behind [in the number of wins]. If you take out this year, it would set me back even further. I would have no goal to look forward to for my season.”
Students and parents went to the mat Tuesday night to ask the South Middleton School Board for solutions. They were concerned the district's recent move to Tier One fully remote instruction through Jan. 19 could severely disrupt winter sports.
South Middleton started the school year in a hybrid model that allowed for in-person classroom instruction two days a week and remote instruction three days a week. The recent rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district and in Cumberland County prompted Superintendent Matthew Strine to move the district to fully remote until Jan. 19.
Part of that decision means that all district sports and extracurricular activities are shut down, with no indoor practices.
It's an issue school districts will be dealing with as they decide whether to go to a full-remote learning model as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.
Carlisle announced this week it will remain in full remote learning through Jan. 18, though athletic director George Null said he didn't have a definitive answer for athletics.
Camp Hill School District announced the move to a full-remote learning schedule Nov. 24 effective until Dec. 11, but athletic director Sarah Fanus said athletics can continue at the high school during that time.
A critical timeline
PIAA guidelines require student athletes to practice in-person for 15 days before a team can compete in interscholastic matches or games, Athletic Director Karl Heimbach said. Assuming those practices at Boiling Springs High School could begin Jan. 19, that would mean Bubbler teams could start to compete in games or matches in early February.
Based on current requirements, early February would be too late for any Boiling Springs High School wrestler to qualify for postseason individual and team competition, wrestling coach Trevor Byers said.
“If you don’t allow a season, we would not be able to go to districts,” senior Jimmy Snyder told school board members. “That’s going to suck. Wrestling has helped me so much. It got my grades up. I plan to go to college to play the sport.”
After listening to the concerns of wrestlers and families, the school board Tuesday directed the administration to investigate possible solutions that would enable winter sports athletes to practice and compete, board president Liz Knouse said.
“If the answer is ‘no’, then the answer is ‘no.’ All of the coaches we have spoken to have been more than ready to help their kids work through the disappointment.”
It’s not just wrestlers who are grappling with this sort of challenge brought on by the pandemic.
Mary Stouffer's daughter, who plays basketball in the winter, also played on the field hockey team that saw its playoff hopes cut short by quarantine this fall. “With basketball not playing, it’s very devastating to her,” Stouffer said.
Abby Book spoke on behalf of her child, a swimmer on the high school team who is eager to get in the pool and compete.
“Are we considering our kids holistically?” Book asked, referring to the mental and emotional well-being of students. “I believe there can be creative solutions to it. I just hope we can commit to doing that to get our students involved in the sports that they love.”
Support Local Journalism
Solutions?
Parents were anxious to share ideas Tuesday.
Andrea Crum, a Bubbler alumna, has sons who have been active in the high school wrestling program. She suggested the district rotate student wrestlers into the school building for in-person practice before Jan. 19 so that they have enough time for an earlier start to a shorter season.
The gym is large enough to allow for the proper social distancing of wrestlers wearing face masks, Crum said. “I just think we should do whatever we can for students to have some kind of normalcy.”
At one point, Heimbach was asked whether an exception could be made to allow the wrestling team to practice and compete given the way postseason eligibility requirements are structured for that sport. But Heimbach called that suggestion a nonstarter because state law requires school districts to provide sports for both genders.
Board vice president John Greenbaum asked administrators if it was possible for coaches to conduct virtual practice and workout sessions that could count toward the 15-day requirement. Heimbach said he could contact the PIAA and request clarification on that point and whether the state agency could grant South Middleton a waiver from having to adhere to the requirement due to the pandemic.
Weighing the factors
Strine said he based the decision to go fully remote on a number of factors, including the incidence and positivity rates of cases within the district and Cumberland County.
Strine also looked at the impact that positive cases and quarantines were having on the ability of the district to properly staff its four buildings for in-person instruction.
Because South Middleton is a smaller school district, there is less flexibility to move staff among the buildings to provide adequate coverage, Knouse said.
Strine said the strain placed on school districts by the pandemic has made it even more challenging for administrators to find enough substitute teachers.
There was also the directive from Gov. Tom Wolf's office that strongly recommended superintendents move districts to fully remote if conditions truly warrant it. As an officer of the state, Strine has the obligation to take that directive seriously in weighing whether community spread presents a danger to students and the community.
“When I receive an order, it’s my job to follow the order,” Strine said “In-person learning is what is best for kids, but I have to balance all the various factors within our schools.”
In making his decision, Strine considered the anticipated spike in cases expected during the holiday season. Already, there are staff members on quarantine because they traveled to states outside Pennsylvania over Thanksgiving.
Broader terms
High school band director David Yinger spoke Tuesday night on behalf of the South Middleton Education Association, the local teachers union. He said the majority of the membership favored the move from the hybrid to fully remote model of instruction.
Yinger urged those in attendance to think in broader terms and not just consider the impact COVID-19 is having on their particular sport. While it is true that school-aged children are less likely to develop serious symptoms, they can still be carriers and spread the virus to more vulnerable populations within the greater community, Yinger said.
“It’s not just about them. It’s about every single person they are coming into contact with.
“It has been difficult to run a band program,” Yinger said. There are fourth- and fifth-graders who are just starting out who have yet to play in an ensemble, he said. “My life is extracurricular. Putting this on hold has been difficult for me personally and professionally.”
Chad Jumper, district physician, agreed with Yinger that people in the community need to look at the broader picture, not just at data that helps their cause. School districts are obligated to protect not only students, but the community they serve, and that includes controlling the spread of the virus by young asymptomatic carriers.
Jumper posed the question, what if his daughter, in playing a sport, ends up being the asymptomatic carrier that infects a vulnerable family member?
“I told my daughter tonight that sometimes you make decisions with your heart and sometimes you make decisions with your head,” Jumper said. “My heart says, ‘I have a basketball player’ but my head says, ‘That’s not the best thing right now for our community.’”
