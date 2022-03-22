South Middleton School Board moves forward with use of online science resource

South Middleton School Board Monday reversed its position on the use of an online resource that provides educational videos to science teachers in the district.

The board voted 8-0 to allow the use of Generation Genius after an analysis found that the ideology of the website backers has not filtered into the content of the videos. Board member Bethanne Sellers was absent.

Two weeks ago, the board cast two tie votes that effectively put Generation Genius in a functional limbo until board members and district administrators could examine the videos more closely.

The debate began after Letty McDonough, a local resident, asked board members to look deeper into the choice of the website as a resource for supplemental instructional material.

The resource website includes information that the science videos are produced in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association, McDonough said. She added, in reviewing the NSTA website, she noticed that one of the overarching goals of the organization’s strategic plan is an emphasis in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom.

