South Middleton School Board members see value in deeper look at learning tools

Though the topic was science, Terry Draper said he was worried that history could repeat itself in South Middleton School District.

Draper urged fellow school board members at a meeting Monday to be mindful of the consequences of having a knee-jerk reaction to what’s going on in society.

“We need to take pause when we look at these things,” he said. “We need to step back to two years ago when a lot of the cultural training and all this started.”

The veteran board member drew a comparison between the district's recent debate over the use of the online science tool Generation Genius and the district’s discussions in 2020-21 to consider a diversity initiative titled JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion).

Superintendent Jim Estep said in October that those JEDI discussions were on hold.

“I just don’t have time to deal with that right now,” Estep told The Sentinel in October. “There are more pressing issues. My primary role is to try and triage what is left of this [school] year to get some broken systems fixed and staff in place.”

Some parents and residents said those JEDI discussions were an overreach with potential to indoctrinate students, though Estep said JEDI was meant for internal use with staff and not meant for any curriculum changes.

“It was ... not a well thought-out decision,” Draper said. “We wasted people’s time and the district’s precious resources.” He added, since then, there has been turnover on the school board and in the district administration.

“I don’t want us to get careless with saying, ‘OK, it was only two weeks,’” Draper said. He was referring to board action on March 7 that effectively put Generation Genius in limbo as an online resource that provided educational videos to district science teachers.

Lesson plans

The recent debate about the online science tool began after resident Letty McDonough asked board members to look deeper into the choice of Generation Genius as a resource for supplemental instructional material.

The resource website includes information that the science videos are produced in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association, McDonough said. In reviewing the NSTA website, she said she noticed that one of the goals of the organization’s strategic plan is an emphasis on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom.

On March 7, board members cast two tie votes that put a hold on Generation Genius being used by teachers until an analysis could be made on whether the ideology of the website backers has filtered into the content of the videos. Draper was absent from the March 7 meeting so he was unable to break the 4-4 votes.

Estep said he examined the content of two dozen videos and forwarded the links to board members for their review. On Monday, school board members voted 8-0 to approve Generation Genius as an online resource for district science teachers. Bethanne Sellers was absent.

“I have a teacher as a wife who relies on lesson plans to guide her students,” Draper said Monday. “A lesson plan is not a 15-minute drill. They [teachers] put a lot of thought and effort into what they are teaching their kids. Before we say ‘it’s only two weeks’ understand that it has a significant impact on the teacher.”

Draper said he was concerned about teacher recruitment and retention at a time when there is a nationwide shortage and tighter competition with surrounding districts.

Local resident Gene Yanity said he is a science teacher with the Cumberland Valley School District. He has been an educator since 1988.

“I have viewed several Generation Genius videos,” he told the South Middleton board Monday. “They are all very well produced, informative and scientifically accurate. What I did not see was any reference to social justice or CRT [critical race theory].

"Elections have consequences, so do roll call votes," Yanity said. "Just ask the teachers about lesson plans that had to be rewritten, the scramble for approved resources and the unnecessary stress that this put them under.”

Legitimate issue

In comments made before the 8-0 vote Monday, McDonough defended her position on the use of Generation Genius and also admitted she had not looked at the online tool.

“I didn’t look at Generation Genius because I can imagine it doesn’t have anything out there,” McDonough said, referring to the content of the videos. “It’s just that it could and now we will be watching for it. Thank you for taking the time the past two weeks.”

On March 7, board member Tony Lucido said he wanted more time to review the online resource because he didn’t know enough about Generation Genius to make an informed decision. Since then, Lucido said he reviewed both the NSTA website and the video links provided by Estep.

During the meeting Monday, he defended the board actions that resulted in the two-week pause.

“The issue that was raised was entirely legitimate,” Lucido said, adding that the website provided him with proof that the NSTA is an advocacy group promoting social justice in science classes.

“They make no apologies for that,” Lucido said. “There may be people in this room who think it’s fantastic, but it doesn’t belong in a science class.”

“Mr. Estep was gracious enough to take time out of his day to provide us with about a dozen videos,” Lucido said. “I took the time to review them. I’m happy to say that none of the videos include any of the identity politics gibberish that is contained on the NSTA website. On that basis, and because I trust this administration, I am more than happy to agree to that resource. I don’t think anyone here is in favor of depriving teachers of valuable subject matter content.”

Lucido encouraged parents to stay vigilant and, if they have concerns about curriculum materials, to bring their questions to the teachers.

“When a concern from the community is brought up, it’s important that we take a second look at something like that,” board member Eric Berry said Monday. “I don’t think it would be that disruptive. I looked at a bunch of the videos. I didn’t find any of the content to be objectionable. I looked at NSTA. I found some of their viewpoints objectionable. Certainly, that would make me want to take a second look at anything that they would endorse or produce.”

