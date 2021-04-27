South Middleton School Board members press for commitment to fully in-person instruction five days a week

“It’s a big question mark,” Weber said. “Students can come and go anytime. Our principals have started to reach out to families to get an understanding of what they plan to do next year. We are trying to develop that information.”

She added that some families are waiting for the district to declare its intention on what 2021-2022 may look like before deciding whether to enroll their child in a cyber charter school option.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board vice-president John Greenbaum wants a declaration of intent to be made sooner rather than later, perhaps as early as the next board meeting scheduled for Monday, May 3. He said it’s important to get the word out to parents in an attempt to reduce the number of students enrolled in cyber charter schools.

“Parents now are trying to plan for their child’s education in August,” Greenbaum said. “If we are wishy-washy, if we are undecided, if it’s week by week and they don’t know what our plan is, they are going to look at an out-of-district cyber school as an option.

“I don’t see a downside in announcing that we are back to five days a week,” Greenbaum added. “That is our intention. That is the operating model moving forward. If the health situation does not allow that, we can reverse course. Everything is dependent on the health situation.”