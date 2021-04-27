South Middleton School Board members press for commitment to fully in-person instruction five days a week

South Middleton School Board members are pressing district administrators to commit to in-person instruction five days a week for all students at the start of the next school year.
During a budget workshop Monday, board members asked Superintendent Matthew Strine and his team to declare an instructional model for 2021-2022 before all the details on how to implement the plan are fully worked out.
Board members want a declaration to be made within weeks to give parents as much notice as possible heading into the summer. However, they were clear that any in-person instruction five days a week would depend on what health and safety protocols are in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
This pressure to commit to an instructional model is tied to budget projections that show the district will spend at least $1 million more this year than in 2019-2020 on out-of-district cyber charter school placements.
The number of children within the district enrolled in cyber charter schools has more than doubled from 52 students at the end of 2019-2020 to about 122 students currently, business manager Nicole Weber said.
As a result, year-to-date expenditures for that line-item are trending at $1.7 million compared to the $765,000 the district had allocated in the budget in 2020-2021, Weber said.
What’s more, budget planning for 2021-2022 is complicated by the inability of school districts to accurately predict cyber charter school enrollment trends heading into next school year.
“It’s a big question mark,” Weber said. “Students can come and go anytime. Our principals have started to reach out to families to get an understanding of what they plan to do next year. We are trying to develop that information.”
She added that some families are waiting for the district to declare its intention on what 2021-2022 may look like before deciding whether to enroll their child in a cyber charter school option.
Board vice-president John Greenbaum wants a declaration of intent to be made sooner rather than later, perhaps as early as the next board meeting scheduled for Monday, May 3. He said it’s important to get the word out to parents in an attempt to reduce the number of students enrolled in cyber charter schools.
“Parents now are trying to plan for their child’s education in August,” Greenbaum said. “If we are wishy-washy, if we are undecided, if it’s week by week and they don’t know what our plan is, they are going to look at an out-of-district cyber school as an option.
“I don’t see a downside in announcing that we are back to five days a week,” Greenbaum added. “That is our intention. That is the operating model moving forward. If the health situation does not allow that, we can reverse course. Everything is dependent on the health situation.”
Board president Liz Knouse asked the administration to survey district families in the coming weeks to better gauge their intentions. She agreed with Greenbaum that a district declaration needs to be made as soon as possible.
In response, Strine said that while he is confident the district would be able to go fully in-person, five-days-a-week in August, there are many details that still need to be worked over the summer on how to implement that plan.
But board member Denise MacIvor pressed Strine and his administration to work out the details and solidify a plan before school lets out and the teachers go off on vacation.
“They have to understand what they are coming back to and start making their own plans for that,” MacIvor said.
South Middleton is already far along. The district started the current year with in-person instruction five days a week for elementary school students in grades K-5. That pattern continued the entire school year except for a brief period of remote instruction over the winter holidays.
Until recently, middle school and high school students were on a hybrid schedule where they alternated between two days spent in the classroom receiving in-person instruction and three days spent at home receiving remote lessons. Now, all secondary students are in class four days a week.
