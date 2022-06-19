South Middleton School Board may review proposed changes to public participation policy

South Middleton School Board Monday may consider changes in its policy governing public participation in open board meetings.

An update to Policy 903 is on the agenda for the regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. June 20 in the board room of the district administrative wing of the Iron Forge Elementary School building.

The current version of the policy dates from April 18, 2016 and can be accessed on the district homepage by clicking on “School Board Policies” on the school board drop-down menu.

Under the proposed update, the time limit on public comment made by any participant could be reduced from the current five minutes to three minutes.

If approved, the update would also add language that would allow the presiding officer to interrupt or terminate a statement if the speaker exceeds the time limit, threatens harm or reveals confidential information about a minor child.

Currently, the presiding officer can only interrupt or terminate a statement if the comments are personally directed, abusive, obscene or irrelevant.

Superintendent James Estep said he was not aware of any behavior or incident that could have triggered an update of Policy 903.

School boards often revise their policies in response to recommended changes by their solicitor or by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, Estep said.

The past school year saw greater public participation in school board meetings – not just in South Middleton, but in other parts of the country.

Some participation by the public has included emotional outbursts and other disruptive behavior.

Locally, the topics of interest included the debate over masking students along with a diversity initiative that is now on pause due to other priorities within South Middleton School District.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.