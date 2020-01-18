South Middleton School Board may hire a consultant to conduct a facilities study

South Middleton School Board may hire a consulting firm to review the district facilities as a step in long-term fiscal planning.
District administrators met recently with representatives of the architectural firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates to discuss a possible study of buildings and infrastructure.
South Middleton School District has not had a detailed review of its facilities since 2011, Zach Gump, director of buildings and grounds, told the board facilities committee Monday.
Crabtree plans to send the district a proposal in the next week or so for a study that could take three to five months to complete, Gump said.
The study would not only look at the state of district buildings and infrastructure but census data and development trends within South Middleton Township that could impact enrollment projections, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. The township and district share a common geography.
Board President Liz Knouse said the study could also look at what new requirements may be on the horizon that could influence facilities. The Crabtree proposal came up during a committee discussion on how to proceed with projecting the costs of future capital expenditure projects and purchases.
In his capacity as an administrator, Gump has been developing and adjusting a five-year plan that is based on the groundwork of prior buildings and grounds directors. Committee members were talking about how to format the plan so that the board could set aside funds in anticipation of future construction, repairs, renovations, purchases and upgrades.
Jonathan Still said the district could project the costs based on the life expectancy of capital items to determine how much money each year to hold back. He called the five-year plan one of the main building blocks of the district’s annual budget.
South Middleton School District is in the midst of its budget cycle for fiscal year 2020-21. The next quarterly meeting of the facilities committee is scheduled for March 9, about two months prior to preliminary budget approval in May and final adoption in June.
If board members hire Crabtree in the next couple months, the results of the study would not be ready in time to impact the budget discussion for 2020-21. Gump plans to present to the committee in March a detailed operating budget for his department and a long-range capital expenditures budget that is based on the current version of the five-year plan.
“Once we wrap up the study, we could confidently project out further,” Gump said.
