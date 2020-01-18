South Middleton School Board may hire a consultant to conduct a facilities study

South Middleton School Board may hire a consulting firm to review the district facilities as a step in long-term fiscal planning.

District administrators met recently with representatives of the architectural firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates to discuss a possible study of buildings and infrastructure.

South Middleton School District has not had a detailed review of its facilities since 2011, Zach Gump, director of buildings and grounds, told the board facilities committee Monday.

Crabtree plans to send the district a proposal in the next week or so for a study that could take three to five months to complete, Gump said.

The study would not only look at the state of district buildings and infrastructure but census data and development trends within South Middleton Township that could impact enrollment projections, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. The township and district share a common geography.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Board President Liz Knouse said the study could also look at what new requirements may be on the horizon that could influence facilities. The Crabtree proposal came up during a committee discussion on how to proceed with projecting the costs of future capital expenditure projects and purchases.