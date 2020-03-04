South Middleton School Board may consider bond refinancing

A proposal to refinance Series 2015 Bonds could save the South Middleton School District an estimated $300,000 in future interest payments, Nicole Weber, director of business and operations, told school board members Monday.

She cautioned the projected amount of savings is very preliminary and based on a recent email the district received from Public Financial Management Inc.

PFM alerted district officials to a potential opportunity to refinance to a lower interest rate up to $9.5 million in bonds that the district floated for its Iron Forge Elementary School expansion and renovation project.

There was talk Monday of inviting PFM representatives to give a presentation on the proposal during a budget workshop meeting scheduled for March 30. Pending board approval, the refinancing process would probably carryover into early July, which is the beginning of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The possibility exists the district could receive all the savings upfront to use for capital improvements, Weber said. “We don’t have any details.”

