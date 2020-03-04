You are the owner of this article.
South Middleton School Board may consider bond refinancing
South Middleton School District

South Middleton School Board may consider bond refinancing

South Middleton office

The South Middleton School District offices are in Boiling Springs.

 abc27

A proposal to refinance Series 2015 Bonds could save the South Middleton School District an estimated $300,000 in future interest payments, Nicole Weber, director of business and operations, told school board members Monday.

She cautioned the projected amount of savings is very preliminary and based on a recent email the district received from Public Financial Management Inc.

PFM alerted district officials to a potential opportunity to refinance to a lower interest rate up to $9.5 million in bonds that the district floated for its Iron Forge Elementary School expansion and renovation project.

There was talk Monday of inviting PFM representatives to give a presentation on the proposal during a budget workshop meeting scheduled for March 30. Pending board approval, the refinancing process would probably carryover into early July, which is the beginning of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The possibility exists the district could receive all the savings upfront to use for capital improvements, Weber said. “We don’t have any details.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

