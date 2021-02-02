South Middleton School Board may consider Act 1 exceptions to help close projected budget deficit

South Middleton School Board members could vote Feb. 16 on a resolution to seek Act 1 exceptions as one strategy to close a projected budget deficit of almost $898,000 for 2021-22.
Nicole Weber, director of business and operations, recommended the board approve the resolution to seek exceptions that account for increased costs in special education and the district’s contribution to the state’s school employees’ retirement system.
If approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the exceptions would allow the district to levy a tax hike above its 3% maximum allowable increase under Act 1.
The board has made no decision on increasing the real estate tax. One goal of seeking exceptions is to build flexibility into a budget process that is still early in its annual cycle. State law requires the board to approve a proposed budget in May followed by final budget adoption in June.
During a January budget workshop, Weber outlined three scenarios for bridging the $897,466 shortfall between $39,239,714 in projected revenue and $40,137,160 in projected expenditures.
The first scenario calls for no increase in the real estate tax. Instead, the deficit could be offset completely by reserves, reducing the district savings from $8.5 million to $7.6 million.
A second scenario calls for a 1.5% tax hike from the current 11.099 mills to a proposed 11.265 mills. This would generate about $328,538 in revenue, requiring a drawdown of $568,907 from reserves. This scenario would reduce the district fund balance to about $8 million by the end of 2021-22.
The third scenario calls for a 3% tax hike from 11.099 to 11.432 mills. This would generate about $657,076 in revenue, requiring a drawdown of $240,369 from reserves that would go from $8.5 million to $8.3 million.
The average home in the district is valued at about $270,000, Weber said. Based on that, the homeowner would pay about $36.15 more per year under the second scenario and $72.31 more per year under the third scenario.
If the district secures Act 1 exceptions, the percentage increase and millage rate could go higher.
Board members Monday reviewed a list of proposed agenda items for the Feb. 16 meeting that includes the resolution to seek Act 1 exceptions. Weber said the resolution provides an opportunity for the district. Board members had no comment.
The possibility of a resolution was first discussed at the January budget workshop. During that meeting, board members spoke out in support of seeking exceptions.
“I would favor having that option available to us,” Denise MacIvor said. “I think we should do it. As we learn more about our needs, we may be placed in a tough choice.”
“It leaves the door open if we really need it,” Bill Hartman said.
