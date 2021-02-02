South Middleton School Board may consider Act 1 exceptions to help close projected budget deficit

The third scenario calls for a 3% tax hike from 11.099 to 11.432 mills. This would generate about $657,076 in revenue, requiring a drawdown of $240,369 from reserves that would go from $8.5 million to $8.3 million.

The average home in the district is valued at about $270,000, Weber said. Based on that, the homeowner would pay about $36.15 more per year under the second scenario and $72.31 more per year under the third scenario.

If the district secures Act 1 exceptions, the percentage increase and millage rate could go higher.

Board members Monday reviewed a list of proposed agenda items for the Feb. 16 meeting that includes the resolution to seek Act 1 exceptions. Weber said the resolution provides an opportunity for the district. Board members had no comment.

The possibility of a resolution was first discussed at the January budget workshop. During that meeting, board members spoke out in support of seeking exceptions.

“I would favor having that option available to us,” Denise MacIvor said. “I think we should do it. As we learn more about our needs, we may be placed in a tough choice.”

“It leaves the door open if we really need it,” Bill Hartman said.

