South Middleton school board hires consultant on diversity, equity and inclusion

The South Middleton School Board on Tuesday hired a consultant to help teachers and administrators address racism and to incorporate greater diversity, equity and inclusion into district operations and the curriculum.
Board members voted unanimously to pay Amber M. Sessoms up to $15,000 this school year using funding approved through the Act 44 School Safety and Security Grant Program.
A certified school psychologist and facilitator, Sessoms has 18 years of experience in the education and mental health fields, according to information provided in her proposal to the district. Central Dauphin High School lists Sessoms as a psychologist on its website.
The proposal mentioned that Sessoms is the sole manager of Natural Inclination LLC, a consulting service located in central Pennsylvania that went into operation in November 2019 to help youth, families, school leaders and organizations “create safe and supportive learning and working environments.”
Social injustice and systemic racism have been brought to the forefront across the country by the killings of Black people by police officers. One result of the national debate has been a push by advocates to have school districts reexamine the way they deliver curriculum and instruction.
In a recent letter to school board members, Jacob Rob and Slater Ward-Diorio outlined a process for the South Middleton School District to promote diversity and address racism. Both men are 2017 graduates of Boiling Springs High School and seniors at Princeton University and Syracuse University, respectively. One outgrowth of the letter has been the initiative to hire a consultant.
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, board vice president John Greenbaum sought clarification on what the goals are for the consultant in the current school year. As he understood it, Sessoms will not change curriculum as much as train district staff to train other employees on what issues to look for in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“She will not be the person who will be making the curriculum revisions ... That would be the teacher teams,” said Melanie Shaver-Durham, district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs. “She [Sessoms] will be walking alongside of us, helping to analyze our needs and helping us to create a plan. She will be serving as a coach in that process.”
In her proposal to the district, Sessoms mentioned the goal of developing an action plan “that will ensure equity is foundational to all facets of the district, including curriculum, professional learning, postsecondary transition, family and community partnerships, class and poverty, race and ethnicity, and hiring practices.”
Not only was Tuesday a scheduled board meeting, it was also the first day of school for South Middleton School District students. The outbreak last spring of COVID-19 forced school districts across Pennsylvania to close their buildings to in-person instruction and instead pivot to some form of remote learning.
Since then, districts have used the summer to prepare health and safety plans along with a continuum of instructional delivery models that range from totally remote to fully in-person to hybrids combining elements of both. These models have never been tested before in public school settings operating under a pandemic response.
Board member Bill Hartman was concerned that South Middleton was taking on too much too soon between the launch and shakedown of its continuum of instruction and hiring a consultant to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion within the school district.
While supportive of the concept, Hartman suggested the board delay a decision on the contract for a month or two to allow time for the district and its community to adjust to the new norm of back-to-school in the age of COVID-19. District administrators were not in favor of a delay.
“We can’t afford to wait on this work,” Shaver-Durham said. “The work needs to start sooner than later. We look to move forward in the near future, not in the next few weeks.” She added preliminary groundwork is already underway on how the process could influence policies and procedures.
“We don’t have the luxury of waiting,” Superintendent Matthew Strine added. “In my vision, every student has value and every student has importance.”
He was concerned about a loss of momentum coming off the work that has already been put in on this topic.
“This is a matter of safety as well,” said Kim Spisak, outgoing director of student services. She added district administrators have made a commitment to the community to press forward on addressing locally issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Board member Denise MacIvor questioned whether the district should rely more on the expertise of internal resources than on adding to the headcount of consultants already being used by the administration.
“I’m not sure that I heard that the work will be completed this year,” MacIvor said, referring to Sessoms. She asked whether the contract will be for a one-time “training of trainers” that could “move on and pick up the ball.”
In response, board president Liz Knouse said South Middleton does not have an expert on staff in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“My hope is we wouldn’t be done in a year,” Knouse said. “That we will take the time that is necessary to do this in a way that is strategic and long-standing.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
