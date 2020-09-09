South Middleton school board hires consultant on diversity, equity and inclusion

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, board vice president John Greenbaum sought clarification on what the goals are for the consultant in the current school year. As he understood it, Sessoms will not change curriculum as much as train district staff to train other employees on what issues to look for in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“She will not be the person who will be making the curriculum revisions ... That would be the teacher teams,” said Melanie Shaver-Durham, district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs. “She [Sessoms] will be walking alongside of us, helping to analyze our needs and helping us to create a plan. She will be serving as a coach in that process.”

In her proposal to the district, Sessoms mentioned the goal of developing an action plan “that will ensure equity is foundational to all facets of the district, including curriculum, professional learning, postsecondary transition, family and community partnerships, class and poverty, race and ethnicity, and hiring practices.”

Not only was Tuesday a scheduled board meeting, it was also the first day of school for South Middleton School District students. The outbreak last spring of COVID-19 forced school districts across Pennsylvania to close their buildings to in-person instruction and instead pivot to some form of remote learning.