A 15-year veteran of the Carlisle Borough Police Department has been hired as the first supervisor of school safety and security for South Middleton School District.

The school board Monday hired Brian Shull of Shermans Dale to fill the newly created position effective immediately with a starting salary of $73,500.

The supervisor position combines administrative duties with routine patrols of district property. As an administrator, Shull will manage the safety and security plans for the district, along with its emergency response procedures.

His role on patrol duty will be to prevent disruptive or illegal activity, access to restricted areas and theft or vandalism. The job description allows Shull to interview, detain and hold serious offenders until state police troopers arrive.

Shull will work full-time out of the district office in Iron Forge Elementary School. He will report to Jason Baker, assistant to the superintendent.

School board members in June allocated about $102,652 in the 2023-24 budget to pay the salary and benefits of this position.

A Carlisle police officer since 2008, Shull was most recently a sergeant assigned to the patrol division of the borough department. His routine duties included oversight of day-to-day patrol functions including shift scheduling, the approval of reports and the processing of field misconduct complaints.

His work with the borough involved the supervision and handling of high-risk calls as well as providing assistance to such agencies as Dickinson College, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office, state police and other law enforcement agencies.

Shull has had training in trauma, crisis response/intervention, cultural diversity and active shooter scenarios. He was a member of the county special response team from 2011 to 2020.

Since 2018, Shull has been a firearms instructor at the police academy operated by HACC. A former Army reservist, he served in Iraq in 2003 and 2006-07. During his second deployment to Iraq, Shull earned a Bronze Star for merit.

Aside from professional training, Shull obtained college credits in criminal justice from HACC and Shippensburg University. He is a volunteer with the Cornerstone Christian Church in Duncannon and a board member of the Shermans Dale Girls Softball Association.