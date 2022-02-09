South Middleton School Board hires assistant to the superintendent

South Middleton School Board Monday hired Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. to serve as assistant to Superintendent James Estep effective May 2.

The board voted 8-0 to approve the new administrative position at a starting salary of $141,000. Board member Terry Draper was absent.

“Thank you for the vote of confidence,” said O’Donnell, 35, of Lewistown. “I promise you we’re going to be strategic with incremental improvements moving forward.”

A Wilkes-Barre native, O’Donnell has 15 years in education, mostly with the Mifflin County School District where he is the current chief academic officer.

His most immediate challenge with the transition will finding a new home for his wife and son in the South Middleton School District. The family was on the hunt just prior to attending the meeting.

“If anyone has any leads, pass them along,” O’Donnell said Monday after the vote. “We’re really looking forward to moving to a new district. We’re going to be proud Bubblers.”

He said his initial apprehension has been eased by phone calls from board members reassuring him about this career opportunity.

Hiring an assistant

In early November, Estep rolled out a central office restructuring plan for the district that would enable him to mentor a assistant through the 2022-23 school year with the possibility of that person taking over as superintendent as early as July 1, 2023.

His plan called for the merging of all the job responsibilities of the director of curriculum and instruction into the new position of assistant to the superintendent. The board Monday approved that provision of the plan before voting on whether to hire O’Donnell.

As assistant, O’Donnell will not only oversee curriculum development and professional training but a host of other administrative functions common to the job of superintendent.

In November, Estep clarified the difference between the terms “assistant to the superintendent” and “assistant superintendent.”

“If you title this position ‘assistant superintendent’, it becomes a position like mine,” Estep said. “I’m a commissioned officer of the state of Pennsylvania. Under the rules for a commissioned officer, you must be given a contract of a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years. The same holds true for an assistant superintendent.”

However, if the board titles the position “assistant to the superintendent”, there is no need for a contract and the person could fall under the Act 93 compensation plan for district administrators, Estep said last fall. “We can bring someone in and hopefully spend at least a year, possibly two, to cycle through all the things a superintendent does and take the assistant through the process.”

The November roll-out enabled Estep to get an early start in advertising the position by posting notices on job websites and by reaching out to contacts that he made over the years.

“There were six applicants for this position,” Estep said Monday. Of the six, three were brought in for the first round of interviews by top-level district administrators.

The round one interviews narrowed the field to two prospects including O’Donnell, Estep said. “Round two was with the cabinet team and the school board.”

Mifflin County ties

Prior to coming to South Middleton, Estep had retired in July after 11 years as superintendent of the Mifflin County School District, the current employer of O’Donnell. Estep and O’Donnell have worked together in the past.

In an interview after the meeting, Estep described O’Donnell as “extremely intelligent, extremely articulate [and] highly enthusiastic about kids and learning.

“He [O’Donnell] won’t come in here and try to upset the entire apple cart,” Estep said. “He is extremely well-versed in understanding how data drives instruction and was excellent in providing training directly to our staff [in Mifflin County] rather than consulting with outside agencies to do that.”

Last year, South Middleton School District grappled with issues of diversity and inclusivity in an initiative that resulted in criticism from some parents. An early stage of that initiative was the hiring of an outside consultant to work with teachers and staff independent of an immediate plan to seek input from parents from the onset. The follow-through on the initiative has been put on hold by Estep after he identified other priorities.

During an interview Monday, O’Donnell said his professional experience with Estep was not a deciding factor in the hiring process that landed him the assistant job. O’Donnell said that he and Estep had worked well together in the past.

“He knows what he’s getting and I know what I’m getting,” O’Donnell said. “I’m not a guy that jumps around. I’m looking for a place where I can be invested in the community. Where I can grow and also I feel is the right fit.”

O’Donnell said he applied for the position after reading how the assistant to the superintendent would have a heavy focus on working to improve academic interventions for children and rising achievement scores. “That’s my area of expertise,” O’Donnell said. “Aligning those systems is something I’m very passionate about.”

Area of expertise

On Monday, O’Donnell called this opportunity with South Middleton the highlight of his career. In 2007, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Bloomsburg University. He was student teaching in Mifflin County when he was offered a job as an elementary educator.

He worked in that position until December 2013, when he became an assistant high school principal with the Susquehanna Township School District outside Harrisburg. O’Donnell then returned to Mifflin County in July 2014 as an elementary school principal. He stayed in that position until July 2020 when he became the chief academic officer.

Over the years, O’Donnell built on his foundation. He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from California University of Pennsylvania in 2009. Two years later, he earned his superintendent’s letter of eligibility from the same college. In 2018, O’Donnell earned his doctorate degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“I would have not be able to accomplish the things I have done in life without the support of my wife Stephanie,” O’Donnell said. “She too is an educator.”

In his current job as chief academic officer, O’Donnell has taken on the role of superintendent when the superintendent is absent or not available. Being the assistant to Estep will be more intensive with day-to-day stepped-up responsibilities.

“I’m going to be doing a lot of listening and asking a lot of questions,” O’Donnell said. “But, ultimately, the common goal is for all of our children

“I’m willing to learn and willing to listen,” O’Donnell said. “If they [the public and school board] have an idea or think there’s something I should know, I want to know it. I’m going to be doing a lot of listening and asking a lot of questions but, ultimately, the common goal is for all of our children to get to be where they want to be in life. That’s going to be the main message driving all of us. I’m willing to collaborate and work with anybody.”

