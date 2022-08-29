South Middleton School Board has seen complete turnover of members since late June 2021

The past 14 months have seen a complete turnover in the South Middleton School Board.

None of the nine individuals who were on the board in late June 2021 will be on the board in early September 2022.

The last hold-out, Bethanne Sellers, submitted her resignation letter last week. The board is set to vote on the letter at its meeting on Sept. 6, Superintendent James Estep said Thursday.

The board normally convenes its meetings on the first and third Monday of each month. Because of Labor Day, the first meeting of September has been moved to that Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.

Recently, Sellers took a job as an administrator with the Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center, Estep said. “Between the demands of the job and taking on that new responsibility, she doesn’t feel that she can make the commitment to the board.” Her vacancy will be effective Sept. 6.

State law requires the remaining board members to appoint a replacement for Sellers within 30 days of the vacancy taking effect. The person appointed will serve until the first Monday of December 2023 when winners of the next municipal election will take office.

Residents interested in serving on the board have until 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, to submit an application letter to fill the vacancy. Applicants must be at least 18, of “good moral character” and a resident of South Middleton School District for at least a year.

The application letter must include the applicant’s address, home and work telephone numbers, a resume and a statement of the reasons the person desires to serve on the board.

Letters must be mailed, emailed or hand carried by the deadline to the board secretary at 4 Academy St., Suite 100, Boiling Springs, PA 17007. The email address is schoolboard@smsd.us.

The board intends to appoint a replacement for Sellers during its Sept. 19 meeting, according to an advisory posted on the school district website.

“It’s not necessarily unusual to see board turnover,” Estep said. “People’s lives move in different directions. We had some board members move out of the district. We had other people whose work-life balance can impact their ability to commit. Having been a superintendent this long, I’m accustomed to board’s changing. It’s inevitable.”

Sellers will be the ninth person to leave the South Middleton School Board in the last 14 months. The turnover during that period is over four times the statewide average of 2.2 new school directors per election cycle.

In early August 2021, the board appointed Brad Group to replace Edyie Rob who died in a crash involving her bicycle on July 2, 2021. Three months later, on Nov. 2, Group defeated a write-in candidate to win a two-year seat. Since then, Group has been named board president to serve until the next reorganization meeting in early December.

In the lead-up to the 2021 election, a grassroots movement of parents and residents pooled their support behind four newcomers to the board – Eric Berry, Robin Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. Sworn in as board members on Dec. 6, they replaced four incumbents who opted not to seek reelection.

Fourteen days later, on Dec. 14, Terry Draper and Tony Lucido were appointed to fill seats left vacant when Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz resigned. Of the six board members who took office in December, only Draper had prior board experience.

South Middleton School District started 2022 with only Bill Hartman and Sellers as the remaining hold-outs from the prior board. With the departure of Hartman in July, that left only Sellers. Hartman was replaced in early August by Brandon Hall.