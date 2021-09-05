South Middleton School Board could vote Tuesday to hire Estep as superintendent

South Middleton School Board could vote Tuesday on a proposal to hire James Estep as district superintendent for the next three years starting Sept. 11.
Last month, board members approved a contract with Estep that made him the interim chief executive only as long as it took to find a permanent replacement for Matthew Strine, who departed the district on Aug. 30.
The proposal Tuesday would make Estep the permanent replacement through the end of 2023-24, during which time he would assist the board in finding his own successor, Board President Liz Knouse said Friday.
A vote on the proposal would require board members to rescind the earlier contract. In Estep, South Middleton would have an educator with years of leadership experience who could help the district build up and stabilize its administration, Knouse said.
By hiring Estep on a more permanent basis, the board avoids the potential for flux that goes with a lengthy executive search and what could develop into a series of interim leaders, she said.
Strine, a Shippensburg-area native, was hired in 2018 to lead the district under a five-year contract scheduled to run through June 30, 2023. In mid-July, Strine came under fire after parents began sharing a YouTube video that compared Strine’s June 10 graduation message to Boiling Springs High School students to a commencement address given at Harvard University in 2011 by actress and comedian Amy Poehler.
Strine publicly apologized for the “lapse of judgment” that resulted in him lifting portions of Poehler’s address, often with a few words added or removed.
Following negotiations with Strine and his attorney, the board announced on Aug. 13 that a severance agreement had been reached to terminate his contract. The board approved that agreement on Aug. 16.
Estep retired in July as superintendent of the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown. Knowing that Strine was slated to depart, the board sent out word through professional channels that South Middleton was going to need the help of an interim administrator to handle the transition.
Estep approached South Middleton with the understanding that his involvement with the district would be short-term, Knouse said. On Aug. 23, Estep attended an in-service day of training during which he spoke with teachers and toured district buildings and grounds.
On that day, he expressed a liking for South Middleton School District and asked Knouse if it would be possible for him to serve as superintendent on a long-term basis, Knouse said. A complication had developed with the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.
PSERS had a rule that a certain period of time had to pass before a retired administrator could take on the job of an emergency or interim superintendent, Knouse said. Estep had filed his retirement papers from Mifflin County only to have his request to serve South Middleton denied because not enough time had elapsed.
The South Middleton board convened an executive session on Aug. 27 during which members interviewed Estep for about three hours. Discussions held during that closed-door meeting led to the proposal that is scheduled for a public vote on Tuesday. If approved, Estep would step in as superintendent.
Since Strine's departure, Melanie Shaver-Durham and Alex Smith have served as acting superintendents .
Normally, Shaver-Durham serves as district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs while Smith serves as director of student services.
Negotiations with Strine prompted the district to postpone the Aug. 10 public information/input session surrounding an initiative to bring greater diversity and inclusivity to the campus culture.
An earlier attempt at a similar initiative fell through after it was challenged by residents concerned about the lack of parental involvement in the process.
A new approach was in the works around the same time that word surfaced about Strine's plagiarism. The latest concept is for a team of two administrators and four district residents to pick 14 other community representatives to form a steering committee tasked with implementing the initiative.
“The steering committee will be chosen by a selection team to represent a cross-section of the school community and include members with a variety of opinions on D&I and related policies,” an August posting on the district website reads. “The committee will include administrators, parents and guardians who support the District’s approach and those who support alternative approaches.”
When asked for an update Friday, Knouse told The Sentinel that the work of the selection team is on hold until Estep has an opportunity to acclimate to South Middleton School District and meet with local families.
Currently, Shaver-Durham and Smith are too busy with the day-to-day operations of the district to carry-on work to form the D&I steering committee, Knouse said.
