South Middleton School Board could vote Tuesday to hire Estep as superintendent

Strine publicly apologized for the “lapse of judgment” that resulted in him lifting portions of Poehler’s address, often with a few words added or removed.

Following negotiations with Strine and his attorney, the board announced on Aug. 13 that a severance agreement had been reached to terminate his contract. The board approved that agreement on Aug. 16.

Estep retired in July as superintendent of the Mifflin County School District in Lewistown. Knowing that Strine was slated to depart, the board sent out word through professional channels that South Middleton was going to need the help of an interim administrator to handle the transition.

Estep approached South Middleton with the understanding that his involvement with the district would be short-term, Knouse said. On Aug. 23, Estep attended an in-service day of training during which he spoke with teachers and toured district buildings and grounds.

On that day, he expressed a liking for South Middleton School District and asked Knouse if it would be possible for him to serve as superintendent on a long-term basis, Knouse said. A complication had developed with the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.