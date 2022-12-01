South Middleton School Board could vote on key decisions Monday in plan to overhaul building systems

South Middleton School Board could vote Monday to set in motion the preparation work needed to secure financing for a much needed overhaul of vital systems in three school buildings.

Board members may consider a resolution that would authorize district administrators to work with Public Financial Management on such steps as determining the district’s credit rating in the lead-up to either a bank loan or a bond issue.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the board room of the district administrative wing at the Iron Forge Elementary School, 4 Academy St., Boiling Springs.

Scope of work

In a separate motion, the board could vote to accept one of the two options for a scope of work as proposed by the McClure Company, an engineering firm out of Harrisburg. Earlier this year, company representatives visited all four schools in the district to gauge the condition of site features, interior and exterior structures as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

McClure compiled this information into an assessment report that identified “critical” projects, which the district should undertake within the next two years to remedy systems the company deemed as “extremely worn or damaged.”

The company also made suggestions for improved energy and system efficiency. Both options for the scope of work involve LED lighting upgrades along with the following projects, as grouped by building:

• At W.G. Rice Elementary School: the replacement of the water heater

• At Yellow Breeches Middle School: the replacement of the water heater, the security camera system, the automatic temperature control system and the air handling and terminal equipment of the HVAC system

• At Boiling Springs High School: the replacement of the domestic water heating loop, the repair/replacement of sanitary sewer lines, restroom renovations.

According to McClure, Option One would cost the district an estimated $5.8 million and would yield a 20-year savings on energy costs of about $868,368. Option Two would cost the district about $6.5 million and yield about $858,368 in savings.

The major difference between the options is the quality of the air handling components proposed for the HVAC work at Yellow Breeches, school board member Brandon Hall said during a recent meeting.

The components under Option Two are of an industrial grade with a 25-year lifespan compared to the 15-to-20-year lifespan of the commercial grade components under Option One, Hall said.

Financing options

The district is considering three options to finance this scope of work, Tina Darchicourt, director of business and operations, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We are looking at a bank loan for $6 million for 17 years. The two options on bonds are wraparound or level-funded.”

For now, the bond principal amount being discussed is $10 million to be paid off by 2044. The difference is wraparound would require the payment of about $8.89 million in interest over the 20-plus year term of the bond issue compared to $5.85 million in interest payments under the level-funded scenario, Darchicourt said.

Under wraparound, interest and principal payments on the new bond issue would be structured for minimal impact on the annual budget while the district pays down its existing debt, she said. As such, this option would require the district to pay mostly interest through the early years of the issue before paying the bulk of the principal towards the end of the term.

Under level-funded, the annual budget impact would be greater as equal amounts of interest and principal are paid out in addition to the debt service already incurred by the district on prior bond issues, Darchicourt said.

A district resident for 12 years, Hall was appointed to the school board in early August to replace William Hartman, who resigned on July 22. One reason why Hall was nominated is because of his career in business.

Hall has a degree in accounting from Wilkes University and 16 years of experience in such areas as budgets, financial reporting, contract negotiations and system implementations. He is one of three board members who sit on the facilities committee.

Too much interest?

In reviewing the numbers that PFM provided in mid-November, Hall questioned the wisdom of paying over $8 million in interest for $10 million in principal.

In response, Brad Remig, a managing director at PFM, said that high a number is necessary for the district to wraparound its debt. The alternative is to have more principal paid upfront and a greater impact on the budget, Remig said.

“My office ran projections over the next four years,” Darchicourt said. “It [the level-funded option] really did stress our budget. The wraparound allowed us to project in a way that we could afford to pay the debt service.”

Still, the interchange between Hall and Remig resulted in a request by the board to PFM to run the numbers on a bank loan.

Though the effort by the Federal Reserve to control inflation has resulted in higher interest rates, the rates on bonds are still at historic lows, Remig said. He added there are other reasons to be optimistic.

“I would suspect that you [the district] are not going to pay $8 million in interest,” Remig said. “I would think that the market could change and the district could refinance [the bond] at a lower rate for some savings, but I can’t guarantee it. I would be hard-pressed to believe that we will not have an opportunity to refinance.”