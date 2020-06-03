South Middleton School Board could decide in mid-July whether to delay start of new school year

July 13 could become the trigger date when South Middleton School Board decides whether to start the new academic year after Labor Day instead of in late August.
That was the word Monday from Superintendent Matthew Strine as he briefed board members on an alternative district calendar for 2020-2021 that could come up for a board vote on June 15.
Strine called this calendar a precautionary measure that will only come into play if the district needs more lead time to prepare school buildings for reopening.
Still, the district needs to set a date for a board decision on whether to proceed with a traditional calendar or go with the alternative, Strine said. Though he mentioned July 13 as a possible date, no action was taken by the board Monday on his suggestion.
Much of the decision on what calendar to use will probably hinge on the health and safety protocols issued by the state in regards to reopening schools, which the Department of Education discussed Wednesday. In mid-March, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all Pennsylvania schools closed in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. While schools have remained closed, there has been some relaxation of other restrictions as counties move from red-to-yellow and yellow-to-green phases of reopening.
Not in isolation
South Middleton is part of a local consortium of school districts that share classrooms and other resources that support and educate special education students. Strine participates in conferences every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with top-level administrators of the consortium districts that include Big Spring, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Northern York.
The discussion lately has been how best to coordinate the reopening of school buildings within the consortium. “This is not something South Middleton is doing in isolation,” Strine said.
He added an early step in this joint planning process has been the roll-out of an alternative calendar for consortium members to use if the situation demands it. The school boards of Big Spring and Cumberland Valley have already approved the use of the alternative calendar, Strine said citing examples. “We may need additional time to route our students [on buses] to school or to come up with the latest guidelines for food service.”
If approved, the alternative calendar would push back the start date for South Middleton students to after Labor Day, Strine said. He added, under this scenario, the last day of school would be June 11, 2021 instead of June 4.
“It’s a very lean calendar as far as time off,” Strine said. In-service days are included for teacher and staff professional development.
Aside from consortium members, Strine has met with other superintendents in the Capital Area Intermediate Unit and has attended briefings with state education secretary Pedro Rivera.
Parent survey
South Middleton has scheduled a series of workshops next week where administrators and staff plan to do “a deep dive” into all the issues involved with planning for the possible reopening of school buildings in the fall, Strine said.
In the lead-up to the workshops, a survey will be posted online by the end of this week so that parents can offer input on the remote learning program the district implemented in the spring. That survey is being developed by Melanie Shaver-Durham, district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs.
Parents who participate will have the option of filling out one survey form for each school their children attend or one form that summarizes their experience with the district program. Parents will be asked to rate the district and offer comment in such areas as:
• District communications
• School communications
• The clarity and accessibility of the remote learning template
• The quality and accessibility of online lessons
• Grading and feedback
• Technology needs and issues
• The Morning Meetings and Office Hours of teachers and staff
The goal of the survey is to identify what areas of the program need improvement if the district has to turn to remote learning again, Shaver-Durham said Tuesday during a board curriculum committee meeting. “We are really going to use it [the survey data] to drive our planning.”
Other issues
There have already been discussions between district administrators and contractors that provide bus transportation and food services to students. South Middleton recently renewed its contract with Rohrer Bus of Duncannon.
A Rohrer official serves on a statewide committee that is developing standard operating procedures for Pennsylvania school districts to use in the upcoming school year, said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations for the South Middleton School District.
“We are getting a game plan on what transportation may look like next year,” Weber said. “It’s going to look a lot different.” She added the number of drivers and buses will probably be the same as 2019-2020.
As for food service, Weber recently attended a webinar with Chartwells officials to develop a plan for providing in-school meals in the aftermath of COVID-19 if permitted by the state. The planning includes bringing in the school principals and nursing staff.
South Middleton has been notified that it will receive a federal COVID relief grant in the amount of $173,012, Weber said. “We have not received the funds at this point.” Though administrators have yet to settle on what the grant will be used for, they are learning towards technology, summer learning and providing for the emotional and mental health needs of students impacted by the pandemic, Weber said.
