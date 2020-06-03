South Middleton School Board could decide in mid-July whether to delay start of new school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

July 13 could become the trigger date when South Middleton School Board decides whether to start the new academic year after Labor Day instead of in late August.

That was the word Monday from Superintendent Matthew Strine as he briefed board members on an alternative district calendar for 2020-2021 that could come up for a board vote on June 15.

Strine called this calendar a precautionary measure that will only come into play if the district needs more lead time to prepare school buildings for reopening.

Still, the district needs to set a date for a board decision on whether to proceed with a traditional calendar or go with the alternative, Strine said. Though he mentioned July 13 as a possible date, no action was taken by the board Monday on his suggestion.

Much of the decision on what calendar to use will probably hinge on the health and safety protocols issued by the state in regards to reopening schools, which the Department of Education discussed Wednesday. In mid-March, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all Pennsylvania schools closed in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. While schools have remained closed, there has been some relaxation of other restrictions as counties move from red-to-yellow and yellow-to-green phases of reopening.

Not in isolation