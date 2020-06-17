South Middleton School Board considers delay to start of 2020-21 school year

Each evening after the workshops, Strine met with leaders of the South Middleton Education Association to brief them on the progress. “The purpose was to make sure teachers’ voices were represented in the reopening plans,” Strine said. “We are continuing this effort by inviting selected teachers to join each building task force. We are working diligently to complete all the plans to safely reopen our schools as soon as possible.”

The hope is to have the work done by the July 13 meeting so that board members could review and weigh in on the district and building-level safety plans, Strine said. “There is always concern with the unknown of the pandemic. We have to be flexible during the year.”

One challenge facing the district is how to manage social distancing in school buses at a time when there is a shortage of drivers and vehicles, Strine said. Bus routes may be one factor that causes a delay in the start of school from the Aug. 26 date approved in February to the Sept. 8 date specified on the alternate calendar.

Calendars compared

Here is a glance at the two calendars:

• Both calendars have Aug. 10 as the first day of band camp and Aug. 17 as the first day of fall sports practice