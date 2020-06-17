South Middleton School Board considers delay to start of 2020-21 school year

The South Middleton School Board on Monday approved an alternate calendar for the district to use if more lead time is needed to reopen schools in the aftermath of the COVID-19 shutdown.
If used, the alternate calendar would push back the start date for South Middleton students by almost two weeks from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8. Under this scenario, the last day of school would be June 11, 2021, instead of June 4.
Several other school districts in the area have discussed similar options for delayed start times.
A recommendation on whether to use the alternate calendar could come as early as the July 13 board meeting, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. “This is a provisional calendar in case we need the extra weeks to work out the details.”
In early February, before the outbreak of COVID-19, the board approved a calendar for 2020-21 that followed a typical pattern for an academic year. “That is our main calendar,” Strine told board members Monday, referring to what is posted at www.smsd.us. “That is our focus. That is what we are trying to implement.”
On June 3, Gov. Tom Wolf issued guidelines for Pennsylvania school districts to reopen buildings and resume in-person instruction and activities. Prior to that, South Middleton had set in motion a strategy to prepare for the coming school year.
Planning process
District administrators met last week in workshops held over the course of four days to draft plans in such topic areas as safety, student services, athletics/activities, facilities, transportation and food service, Strine said. “This week, we are meeting again but in building-level task forces to create building-level plans.”
Melanie Shaver-Durham, director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs, was in charge last week of a district-level task force that analyzed the curriculum and technology needs to reopen schools. She described the process administrators used to formulate district-level plans.
“We met as task forces,” Shaver-Durham said. “Then, at the end of the day, we all came back together to report out to one another what each task force accomplished. That was the bulk of the work for last week.”
Her task force focused on the development of contingency plans for different methods of delivering instruction. Those methods range from a return to “brick-and-mortar” in-person instruction to a remote learning model similar to what happened this spring in response to the mid-March closure of schools due to the pandemic.
South Middleton is also looking at a hybrid mix of options that combine in-person with online instruction, Shaver-Durham said. In developing the plans, district administrators factored in the results of a recent survey of parents along with guidelines handed down by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said. The local teachers’ union also had input.
Each evening after the workshops, Strine met with leaders of the South Middleton Education Association to brief them on the progress. “The purpose was to make sure teachers’ voices were represented in the reopening plans,” Strine said. “We are continuing this effort by inviting selected teachers to join each building task force. We are working diligently to complete all the plans to safely reopen our schools as soon as possible.”
The hope is to have the work done by the July 13 meeting so that board members could review and weigh in on the district and building-level safety plans, Strine said. “There is always concern with the unknown of the pandemic. We have to be flexible during the year.”
One challenge facing the district is how to manage social distancing in school buses at a time when there is a shortage of drivers and vehicles, Strine said. Bus routes may be one factor that causes a delay in the start of school from the Aug. 26 date approved in February to the Sept. 8 date specified on the alternate calendar.
Calendars compared
Here is a glance at the two calendars:
• Both calendars have Aug. 10 as the first day of band camp and Aug. 17 as the first day of fall sports practice
• Both calendars schedule Thanksgiving break as Nov. 26 to 30. The calendar approved in February has Wednesday, Nov. 25, as a day off while the alternate calendar has that Wednesday as a half-day of school.
• The winter break is the same on both calendars, Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, with early dismissal on Dec. 23.
• The calendar approved this past February has Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, scheduled as a day off. The alternate calendar does not. Both calendars have students off on Monday, Feb. 14, 2021.
• Spring break is different between the two calendars. On the calendar approved in February, students are off Thursday, Friday and Monday, April 1, 2 and 5, while the alternate calendar has Thursday, April 1, as a half-day of school.
• The calendar approved in February has identified the following dates as emergency make-up days: Nov. 30, Feb. 12, 2021, and April 1, 2021. The alternate calendar has no specific dates listed as make-up days.
