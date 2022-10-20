South Middleton School Board considers contractors as plans for building projects move forward

Timing will be crucial the next several weeks as South Middleton School District seeks key financial information surrounding proposed system upgrades at both of its secondary schools.

School board members voted unanimously Monday to accept the qualifications of three contractors interested in coordinating mechanical and plumbing work at Yellow Breeches Middle School and Boiling Springs High School.

The next step is for district administrators to contact representatives to determine how quickly each contractor can turn around and furnish detailed cost estimates for a project that could be scheduled for next summer.

Three contractors responded: McClure, Schneider Electric of Harrisburg and CM3 Building Solutions of Fort Washington, Montgomery County.

“They will all get the same opportunity to the same access to information on which to base cost estimates,” Estep said. He said that since McClure prepared the report on which the limited scope of work is based on, it already has the research it needs to prepare a detailed estimate.

To make the process fair, arrangements need to be made with Schneider Electric and CM3 Building Solutions to provide access not only to the information, but to the buildings for a walk-through on the systems, Estep said.

The hope is that the three contractors can have estimates prepared in time for the board’s facilities committee to schedule a meeting in early November, Superintendent James Estep said. One goal is to approve a contract in December so that the contractor can order supplies in time to stage crews and equipment at each work site by early June when school lets out for the summer.

The district would probably have to float a bond issue to finance the work proposed for the middle school and high school. Brad Remig, a managing director with PFM Financial Advisors LLC, is scheduled to meet with the board during its Nov. 14 meeting to present finance options.

Ideally, committee members Jim Decker and Brandon Hall would have access to the cost estimates in early November so they could advise fellow board members during the Nov. 14 presentation, Estep said.

Decker has more than 25 years of experience in mechanical engineering and project management while Hall has about 15 years of experience in finance and accounting.

Scope of work

The proposed scope of work for the project is outlined in a facilities condition assessment report prepared by the McClure Co., an engineering firm out of Harrisburg.

That report identified nine “critical” projects the district should undertake within the next two years. The company defined “critical” as being “extremely worn or damaged.”

Three of the nine projects involve aging systems that are about 23 years old, original to the middle school building and have exceeded their lifespans. Those systems include rooftop HVAC units, terminal equipment such as motors and exhaust fans and the school’s water heater.

Replacement of the rooftop units could range from $1.69 million to almost $2 million, according to estimates in the report. Terminal equipment replacement is listed at about $1.4 million to $1.96 million while the water heater replacement ranges from $60,000 to $140,000.

During the meeting Monday, Mark Gallik, an account executive with the McClure Co., presented an overview of the assessment report. He suggested adding projects deemed “critical” or “poor” at the high school to the middle school scope of work to take advantage of economies of scale.

The middle school and high school are located within the same general area on the main district campus in Boiling Springs. Gallick told board members Monday that some savings could be realized by having mechanical, plumbing and general trade crews mobilized at the same time for upgrades to buildings that are close together.

The McClure report identified 18 “poor” projects meaning work that should be done within the next two to four years. Two of the add-on projects from the high school are classified as “critical” while the other two are classified as “poor”.

Under “critical,” high school restrooms have finishes and a layout original to the building’s construction, Gallick said. He said the finishes are in poor condition or failing. The preliminary cost estimate, as quoted in the report, is between $2.24 million and $2.69 million.

McClure also identified as “critical” the underground sanitary sewer lines serving the high school building, Gallick said. He said there have been reports of frequent backups in the system and concern that segments of the line may have collapsed. The preliminary estimate on this project ranges from $1.5 million to $2.5 million.

Under “poor”, the central chilled water system uses a cooling tower that has substantial scaling. Elements of that system need to be replaced at an estimated cost of $325,000 to $650,000.

Lastly, McClure is recommends the district replace the domestic water heating loop within the high school at an estimated cost of $260,000 to $520,000. Several water heaters tied to this outmoded system are from 1976, Gallick said.

For the system upgrades to its secondary schools, the district is contemplating the use of a state-approved procurement process called a Guaranteed Energy Saving Agreement. If approved, the GESA would be a departure from the traditional method of doing a building project where an architect and engineer is hired to conduct a study and put bid specifications together.

Under the GESA method, school districts partner with engineering firms such as McClure to leverage anticipated savings from greater energy and system efficiencies to fund building improvements. The first step in the process was to issue requests for qualifications from contractors interested in the work.