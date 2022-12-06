South Middleton School Board considers adding safety, security expert to budget

South Middleton School Board members are weighing including the position of supervisor of school safety/security officer in the 2023-24.

The board could vote Dec. 19 on whether to a job description that would combine administrative duties with routine patrols of school district buildings and grounds.

Though the feasibility of hiring a school resource officer was discussed by prior boards, nothing came of those proposals. Following a discussion Nov. 30, the safety and security committee recommended that the full board consider the job description for the start of next school year.

“I’m sure that the Uvalde shooting brought it back to the forefront,” Superintendent James Estep said Monday, referring to the May 24 incident in Texas when 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School.

“They just want to figure out whether there is a way to staff some kind of position that oversees the number one topic that parents are concerned about — are my children going to be safe?” Estep said. “They are trying to decide if they want it, what they want the position to look like and what are the roles and the responsibilities.”

Board members discussed details of the supervisor/security officer job during an executive session following the regular board meeting Monday.

“The discussion was positive,” Estep said Tuesday. “There’s a desire to create the position, if we can fund it. They’re at least willing to consider it as part of the budget development process, but when they get into the details of the budget, it [the position] could be weeded out.”

Estep estimated a salary range of $55,000 to $75,000 depending on experience level. The most current version of the job description requires applicants to have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field along with a minimum of three years in law enforcement and one to three years in a supervisory role.

To qualify, applicants must have knowledge of safety codes and emergency preparedness, a weapons qualification, a Pennsylvania Lethal Weapons Training Act Certification, and be eligible to perform safety and security services as outlined in the Pennsylvania Public School Code.

As an administrator, the supervisor/security officer will work full-time out of the district office and report to the assistant to the superintendent. The person hired will manage the safety and security plans for the district along with its emergency response procedures.

As a security officer, he or she will patrol school district buildings and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal activity, access to restricted areas and theft or vandalism. The current job description allows the security officer to interview, detain and hold serious offenders until police arrive.

Other duties are:

• Advise school district administration in matters involving criminal activities in or on school campus

• Assist administration with searches, review camera footage and meet with parents.

• Assist with developing safety and security training for students, staff and parents.

• Assist in designing, developing and monitoring fire, severe weather, intruder (lockdown and reverse lockdown), active shooter and other drills.

• Provide daily reports to the administration of any issues of concern.

• Evaluate and administer hazard plans districtwide and for specific buildings, including emergency preparedness, accident prevention, general safety and risk management.

• Develop plans, procedures, protocols and objectives to facilitate and improve safety and security.

• Organize and oversee scheduling for district crossing guards, school police and event staff.

• Ensure application of safety and security protocols to public events, sports events and other extracurricular activities.

• Recommend and implement procedures and best practices to prevent and deter violence at schools or other district properties.

• Coordinate with local law enforcement and other appropriate professionals and agencies in matters of public safety involving students and staff.

• Evaluate effectiveness of security and surveillance equipment and technology.