South Middleton School Board budget workshop scheduled for Tuesday

South Middleton School Board will hold a workshop meeting this Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m., to review the proposed 2020-2021 budget.
The meeting will be held remotely, due to Gov. Wolf’s stay-at-home order issued for Pennsylvania due to the coronavirus pandemic. A link to access the meeting remotely will be published Tuesday on the meeting webpage at http://www.smsd.us/news/what_s_new/4_14_board_budget_workshop.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Joe Cress
Education/History Reporter
History and education reporter for The Sentinel.
