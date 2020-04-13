You are the owner of this article.
South Middleton School Board budget workshop scheduled for Tuesday

South Middleton School Board will hold a workshop meeting this Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m., to review the proposed 2020-2021 budget.

The meeting will be held remotely, due to Gov. Wolf’s stay-at-home order issued for Pennsylvania due to the coronavirus pandemic. A link to access the meeting remotely will be published Tuesday on the meeting webpage at http://www.smsd.us/news/what_s_new/4_14_board_budget_workshop.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

