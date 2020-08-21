South Middleton School Board approves teacher contract

South Middleton School Board members voted 6-2 this week to approve a contract with the teachers’ union that calls for an average annual salary increase of 3.4% over the next four years.
Board members Stacey Knavel and Jonathan Still voted against the agreement that covers the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2024. Those voting in favor of the contract include board president Liz Knouse along with members Bill Hartman, Denise MacIvor, Elizabeth Meikrantz, Edyie Rob and Bethanne Sellers. Vice-president John Greenbaum was absent.
Changes in the health insurance plan could yield about $1.1 million in savings for the district over the next four years, including $275,000 in 2020-2021, Knouse said. “The future savings is predicated upon re-negotiating our health care savings with our vendor who anticipates a fairly static rate over the next four years. This is a considerable savings to our taxpayers.”
Health insurance remains a qualified high option plan with an increase in the deductible for singles from $1,500 to $2,000 and for families from $3,000 to $4,000, Knouse said. She added the district share in the Health Savings Account will change from 100% under the old contract to 90%, 85%, 80% and 80% over the four years.
As for salaries, teachers can expect an increase of 3.75% in 2020-2021, 3.5% in 2021-2022, 3.4% in 2022-2023 and 3% in 2023-2024, said Nicole Weber, business and operations manager.
“I read the contract,” Knavel said. “It’s a good deal for teachers. They overwhelmingly approved it, but I don’t feel I can vote on it because I don’t have a full picture of what our district’s financial position is. I want to make sure that we can pay for whatever we approve.”
At the time of the vote, Knavel said that she had not seen updated budget figures since June. She was concerned about approving a labor contract when she lacked information on the latest cost projections tied to COVID-19.
“There are a lot of unknowns in our future right now,” said Still, who agreed with Knavel. “It’s not to say that I don’t want to pass the contract. I do. I’ve been very supportive of these teachers. We all want nothing more than to settle this, but this is a big portion of where we go forward and we need to know where we sit.”
The contract on the table for a vote had similar terms to what was reviewed in recent weeks during an executive session, said Rob, who served as the board’s lead negotiator during the talks.
“There were very changes to the language that added to the expense,” said Sellers, who was also on the negotiating team. Superintendent Matthew Strine said information provided to the board during that executive session proved the affordability of the salary hikes.
Contract talks began Jan. 8 with a Meet & Greet meeting between the school board and representatives of the South Middleton Education Association, the teachers’ union. Three sessions of contract talks took place between early January and mid-March, when the COVID-19 outbreak forced a shutdown of public schools.
There was a hold period between March 13 and May 12 followed by four more sessions on May 13, May 28, June 11 and July 9, Knouse said. A tentative agreement was reached July 22 and voted on by SMEA membership from Aug. 4-7, according to her.
“The deep commitment to cost savings and retention of our teachers was paramount to both SMEA and the district negotiating team,” Knouse said. “It was a collective desire to improve the salary schedule to be commensurate with our local surrounding districts and to also balance with the change in health care.
“The [school board] entered into negotiations taking the current budget concerns into consideration,” she added. “We also knew we lost more than 25 of our staff in less than two years. We wanted to address the antiquated salary table and health care plans to be more commensurate with our neighboring district. Then COVID hit. We pressed forward with the knowledge of our impending budget constraints related to COVID-19.
“Both SMEA and the District team worked very hard to construct a contract that best meets our fiscal needs in uncertain times but places our financial faith in our most trusted asset, our faculty and staff of the South Middleton School District,” Knouse said.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
