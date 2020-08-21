South Middleton School Board approves teacher contract

“I read the contract,” Knavel said. “It’s a good deal for teachers. They overwhelmingly approved it, but I don’t feel I can vote on it because I don’t have a full picture of what our district’s financial position is. I want to make sure that we can pay for whatever we approve.”

At the time of the vote, Knavel said that she had not seen updated budget figures since June. She was concerned about approving a labor contract when she lacked information on the latest cost projections tied to COVID-19.

“There are a lot of unknowns in our future right now,” said Still, who agreed with Knavel. “It’s not to say that I don’t want to pass the contract. I do. I’ve been very supportive of these teachers. We all want nothing more than to settle this, but this is a big portion of where we go forward and we need to know where we sit.”

The contract on the table for a vote had similar terms to what was reviewed in recent weeks during an executive session, said Rob, who served as the board’s lead negotiator during the talks.

“There were very changes to the language that added to the expense,” said Sellers, who was also on the negotiating team. Superintendent Matthew Strine said information provided to the board during that executive session proved the affordability of the salary hikes.