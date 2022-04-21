South Middleton School Board approves roofing contract and future land purchase

South Middleton School Board Tuesday approved a $1.2 million contract with an Ohio firm to restore the roof atop the Yellow Breeches Middle School.

Board members Terry Draper and Bill Hartman voted against the motion to hire Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. pending the completion of a review of contract terms by the district solicitor.

Prior to the 7-2 vote, Draper questioned whether it was prudent to act on the motion before it was known if the solicitor had any concerns over liability, warranty or other issues tied to the project cost.

In response, Tina Darchicourt, director of business and operations, said the solicitor review was focused on basic contract terms and language concerning the project timeline and date of completion.

“We were hoping to have the contract approved [by the solicitor] before this evening, but the solicitor did not have the opportunity to complete his review,” Darchicourt said. “We are hoping to have the contract approved this evening so that we could move forward with the ordering of the equipment and supplies.”

Though Weatherproofing Technologies is the project contractor, David M. Maines & Associates Inc. of Mifflin County, will be the installer, Superintendent James Estep said.

The plan for the school is to mix and roll out layers of laminate over the existing roof surface to protect and reinforce the underlying membrane. Restoration of the roof could begin in late July or early August and last into the second or third week of September.

The current roof is original to the building, which opened in late October 2000. There have been reports of leaks throughout the middle school following rainfall.

Land purchase

In other action, board members voted 8-1 to approve a contract to purchase five acres adjoining the south side of the main district campus in Boiling Springs.

Draper cast the only no vote for a contract that locks the district into buying the property at 327 W. First St. for $325,000 in July 2024. The property is owned by Joseph F. Fay Jr. and Paula L. Fay.

“Two questions — one, what is the requirement driving us to buy this land?” Draper asked. “Second, if we’re going to acquire this land was the option considered to ask the owner to donate the land and take a generous tax write-off?”

In response, Estep said that while the purchase is not a requirement, the five acres would provide the district with greater flexibility if it needs to expand a building in the future due to increased enrollment. He added the property could also be developed as an access road from West First Street to the campus.

Three of the four district buildings share the main campus location — Boiling Springs High School, Yellow Breeches Middle School and Iron Forge Elementary School with its district administrative wing.

As for the second question, Mr. Fay had a clear bottom-line price for his property during negotiations with the district, Darchicourt said. “I assumed that meant that he would not donate the land.”

Board members Robin Scherer and Bethanne Sellers voiced support for the purchase.

“Land is not going to get any cheaper,” Scherer said. “If we don’t buy this, somebody will buy it.” She added not only would the district miss out on an opportunity to accommodate future growth, it would yield the land to a developer who could divide up the five acres into smaller lots.

“It’s important to look forward,” Sellers said. “We’re not growing any more land.” She added that board members had a chance a few years ago to acquire land from a farm behind the middle school.

Instead, the board did not purchase that land and the price has been traffic congestion around the Yellow Breeches building during bus pick-up and drop-off, Sellers said.

But Draper remained unconvinced. “We are a school district with limited funds,” he said after the board meeting. “To have it just to have it doesn’t necessarily make a lot of sense to me. I just want to see what the needs and the requirements are.”

In other action, the board:

• Approved meal prices for 2022-2023. Breakfast at all sites will cost district families $2.20. An elementary school lunch will cost $3.10 while a secondary school lunch will cost $3.20. Free meals for all students will end at the close of the current school year.

• Rejected a bid to demolish the former residence at 16 Forge Road in Boiling Springs. Estep said the bid came in around $88,000 compared to the target estimate of mid-$30,000s to $40,000. The plan is to rebid the project in late summer or the fall.

• Accepted the donation of a Troy-Bilt Polar Blast snow blower valued at $900 from a community member.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

