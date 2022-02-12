South Middleton School Board approves revised calendar that provides more teacher planning time

South Middleton School Board recently approved revisions to the 2022-23 calendar that allow for a monthly block of at least two hours of dedicated staff time for instructional planning.

Starting in September and continuing through May 2023, the calendar provides a once-per-month early dismissal that rotates among the days of the week.

On each day of the rotation, middle school and high school students will be dismissed around noon followed an hour later by elementary school students, Superintendent James Estep said Thursday. The dismissal times would allow teachers on grade level and subject area teams to meet and collaborate more on instruction, he said.

The early dismissal days will be Sept. 14, 2022; Oct. 20, 2022; Nov. 11, 2022; Dec. 13, 2022; Jan. 23, 2023; Feb. 15, 2023; March 23, 2023; April 21, 2023; and May 16, 2023.

The early dismissal days also would give teachers greater flexibility to map out their instruction plan after analyzing data that tracks each student on the learning continuum, Estep said. “The goal is to provide them with a solid two to two-and-a-half hours to do more instructional planning.”

The monthly blocks would result in the loss of at least 18 hours of instructional time over the course of the school year. While some would argue that the time is important, there is also merit to the meaningful use of that time structured around additional planning, Estep said.

State law requires school districts to provide a minimum of 990 hours of instruction at the secondary level and 900 hours of instruction at the elementary level.

“We are well beyond that already in terms of instructional hours,” Estep said in December, when he proposed the idea of the revised calendar to the school board. “Losing 18 hours would not put us in any jeopardy with the bottom requirement amount.”

Expectations on teachers are so high that traditional planning time is not going to cut it anymore, Estep said on Thursday. “Providing additional opportunities to do planning is essential.”

