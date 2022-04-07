South Middleton School Board approves resolution in support of proposed land acquisition near high school campus

South Middleton School Board voted 8-1 Monday to approve a resolution supporting the acquisition of five acres of land adjoining the south side of the main district campus in Boiling Springs.

The resolution is a formality in a process that could result in a contract coming up for a board vote as early as the April 19 meeting, Superintendent James Estep said.

The contract would lock the district into the purchase two years from now of property at 327 W. First St. owned by Joseph F. Fay Jr. and Paula L. Fay, Estep said.

The district has had an agreement with the Fays for years to use portions of their land as part of the campus route for the Boiling Springs High School cross country teams.

Board member Terry Draper voted against the resolution.

“I wanted to get a little bit more information on what the future requirements are for students before we go in and start purchasing land,” he said after the meeting Monday.

Ryan Frey, district supervisor of buildings and grounds, described the five acres as an open lot partially enclosed by a line of trees.

“It’s behind the stadium and beside the soccer field,” said Tina Darchicourt, director of business and operations. An older two-story house is on the five acres, she said.

The purchase was mentioned during a March 28 budget workshop as Darchicourt briefed board members on a strategy to finance future capital projects.

The strategy mapped out the flow of money through the capital reserve fund over the next four fiscal years. About $325,000 is earmarked in 2024-25 to acquire the property.

None of the capital projects outlined in the briefing have a direct connection to the future use of that land. Two projects involve Yellow Breeches Middle School and two projects involve the high school. Both buildings share the main campus with Iron Forge Elementary School and its district administrative wing.

“We don’t have a specific plan,” Estep said of the land or the two-story house. “Having that property added onto the campus allows for more flexibility.”

The resolution mentions that the five acres could be to expand district facilities and/or to develop an access road off West First Street to the southern portion of the campus.

In accordance with the Eminent Domain Code, the resolution authorized the district solicitor to prepare and file a Declaration of Taking if a condemnation proceeding is deemed necessary.

However, it is the intention of the district to acquire the property through contract, Estep said. The resolution was presented to the board as a necessary step in the legal process using language recommended by attorneys representing both parties, he said.

Specifically, the resolution directs the district solicitor and administration to continue negotiations with the Fays in an effort to reach an agreement for the purchase.

If condemnation is necessary, the Fays would be paid the fair market value as estimated by the district’s appraiser or a real estate professional.

The resolution says the property is being vacated in July 2024.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

