South Middleton School Board approves medical leave for superintendent

South Middleton School Board Monday approved a medical leave of absence for Superintendent Matthew Strine from March 5 to March 29.

Due to it being a personnel matter, school board president Liz Knouse could not specify the reason for the medical leave except to say that it had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. Strine is expected to return from leave on March 30.

Meanwhile, the board Monday approved a contract that appointed Jesse White as substitute superintendent for the period beginning March 16 until Strine can return. White is principal of Yellow Breeches Middle School.

White stepped up and offered his expertise during this difficult time, Knouse said. She added White has a doctorate in education and a letter certifying that he is qualified to work as a superintendent.

“He has been a building principal for many years,” Knouse said of White. “He has a good relationship with families and students.”