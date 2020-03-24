South Middleton School Board approves medical leave for superintendent

South Middleton School Board Monday approved a medical leave of absence for Superintendent Matthew Strine from March 5 to March 29.
Due to it being a personnel matter, school board president Liz Knouse could not specify the reason for the medical leave except to say that it had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. Strine is expected to return from leave on March 30.
Meanwhile, the board Monday approved a contract that appointed Jesse White as substitute superintendent for the period beginning March 16 until Strine can return. White is principal of Yellow Breeches Middle School.
White stepped up and offered his expertise during this difficult time, Knouse said. She added White has a doctorate in education and a letter certifying that he is qualified to work as a superintendent.
You have free articles remaining.
“He has been a building principal for many years,” Knouse said of White. “He has a good relationship with families and students.”
Under the contract terms, White will be paid a per diem rate of $500 for five business days per week retroactive to March 16. The per diem rate is replacing White’s current salary as principal during the term of the contract. While the contract allows the board to increase the salary of the substitute superintendent, any reduction in salary would require a written agreement with White.
The $500 per diem rate is below what the district pays Strine but above the top three administrative salaries in the district, Knouse said. Due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the board changed the way it conducted its meeting Monday.
The meeting was held via Zoom so that board members and administrative staff didn’t have to be physically present at the meeting. The public was able to offer comment during the meeting by way of a chatroom, White said. At one point, 38 people were logged into the meeting electronically, including nine board members, two student representatives, four administrators and members of the public.
The experience convinced Knouse to have the board investigate the possibility of livestreaming future meetings once social distancing guidelines have been lifted. “What we’ve learned from this is that it’s a good way to communicate with our community,” Knouse said.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!