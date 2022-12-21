South Middleton School Board approves job description, continues debate for adding security supervisor/officer

South Middleton School Board members voted 5-2 Monday to approve the job description for a proposed supervisor of school safety/security officer.

Terry Draper and Brandon Hall voted against the motion to accept the details of the possible future position that would combine administrative duties with routine patrols of school district buildings and grounds.

The motion was supported by Eric Berry, Jim Decker, Brad Group, Tony Lucido and Rodney Wagner. Robin Scherer and Shannon Snyder were absent.

No decision has been made on whether to include this position in the upcoming 2023-2024 budget. Final adoption of that fiscal plan is six months away.

While Hall said he is supportive of providing campus security, he disagreed with the way this position is structured along with the potential liability.

Rather than vote Monday on the job description, Hall pressed the administration and board members to have conversations with other school districts, local police departments and the Cumberland County sheriff’s department.

“I prefer to work together with those outside parties to develop a job description together, make sure it covers our needs, then present it,” Hall said. “I would prefer not to have it already cemented.”

As for Draper, he questioned whether a better approach to reducing costs and liability may be just working more closely with the law enforcement assets already in place in the area.

South Middleton Township does not have a municipal police department and gets police coverage from Pennsylvania State Police.

Committee disagreement

Though the feasibility of hiring a school resource officer was discussed by prior boards, nothing came of those proposals. Following a discussion Nov. 30, the safety and security committee voted unanimously that the full board consider the job description for the start of next school year.

During the meeting Monday, three committee members — Hall, Lucido and Wagner, the chairman — disagreed on the position.

“We did look and discuss some outside agencies,” Wagner said, noting how inquiries made to the sheriff’s department resulted in no response, giving the appearance of disinterest.

The discussion at the committee level turned to a hybrid concept that combined administrative duties with patrol/law enforcement tasks with “student interests at heart,” Wagner said. He added, as a result, the committee worked with district administrators to incorporate many job duties into the description “to try to get the best bang for the buck.”

Having a detailed job description is essential if the district wants to compete for grants to fund the position, Wagner said. He specifically mentioned funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

As for Lucido, he said approval of the job description is only a step in the process to gauge the feasibility of having a supervisor/security officer on the payroll.

“I don’t think there’s anything that’s cemented,” Lucido said in response to Hall’s concerns. “I don’t want to delay the start of the exploration of this process. This proposal was generated after seeking the board’s exclusive input on exactly what they want to see in terms of the role and responsibility [of the position]. This is not in the vacuum of the administration. What they prepared for us is essentially input that we gave them on the key attributes.”

Board input

Board members discussed the details of the supervisor/security officer job during an executive session that followed the Dec. 5 board meeting.

“The discussion was positive,” Superintendent James Estep said on Dec. 6. “There’s a desire to create the position, if we can fund it. They’re at least willing to consider it as part of the budget development process, but when they get into the details of the budget, it [the position] could be weeded out."

At the time, Estep estimated the salary range of the position to be $55,000 to $75,000 depending on the experience level of the successful applicant. The most current version of the job description requires applicants to have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field along with a minimum of three years in law enforcement and one to three years in a supervisory role.

Estep is set to retire from public education on Jan. 2. At that point, Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. will step in as the chief executive officer of South Middleton School District.

Finalizing the job description does not obligate the board to follow through with hiring a specialist, O’Donnell said Monday. “We would not be posting this job tomorrow.”

For one thing, it’s too early in the budget cycle. O’Donnell noted that he is still waiting for input from his building principals on their staffing needs for 2023-2024.

One option for the board is to hire an outside contractor to handle campus security, O’Donnell said. He added the question there is whether that contractor would be able to provide consistent staff members who could interact and form working relationships with students and staff.

“That seemed to be something that was favorable,” O’Donnell said, referring to board preferences. He added the job description also includes proactive and preventative measures desired by the board.

For the district to hire a specialist, the board must not only approve the job description, but vote to fund the position and hire the person, Board President Brad Group said. “It takes three levels to get to the end point. We’re not there.”

Gareth Pahowka is an attorney with the law firm of Stock & Leader of York which represents South Middleton and five other Cumberland County school districts.

Absent a municipal police department, interest from the sheriff’s department and a credible qualified contractor, the job description reviewed on Monday is the only viable option for South Middleton to pursue, Pahowka said.

As an administrator, the supervisor/security officer will work full-time out of the district office and report to the assistant to the superintendent. The person hired will manage the safety and security plans for the district along with its emergency response procedures.

As a security officer, he or she will patrol school district buildings and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal activity, access to restricted areas and theft or vandalism. The current job description allows the security officer to interview, detain and hold serious offenders until police arrive.

